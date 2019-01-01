Three days of basketball, mostly prep with a couple of Briar Cliff University games sprinkled in on Saturday, begins on Thursday when the 13th annual CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic tips at 2 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center. There will be five games on Thursday, five more on Friday and eight on Saturday, the final day.
Last season featured a bunch of big matchups and 2019 won't be much different. Here are five thoughts on what to keep a keen eye on when the games start on Thursday.
South Sioux highlights Friday night's stage
The South Sioux girls and boys basketball teams both have intriguing games on Friday.
The South Sioux girls game is a rematch from last year when the Cardinals face Crofton at 9 p.m. on Friday. The two teams have 20 state titles between them - 12 by South Sioux and eight from Crofton. Last year South Sioux beat Crofton 67-51.
South Sioux comes into the game with a 7-4 record and is ranked seventh in Class B by the Omaha World Herald. However, South Sioux has lost its last two games. One was a tight loss to Waverly, which is ranked No. 1 in Class B, and the latest loss was to Lincoln Christian, which is ranked No. 6 in Class C-1. South Sioux did got 2-1 at the Nike Tournament in Phoenix right before Christmas.
South Sioux City is averaging 59.3 points per game and is led by senior McKenna Sims, an Illinois State recruit. Sims is averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Senior Marybeth Rasmussen is averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game.
But South Sioux will be without Taryn Christensen, who will miss the rest of the season with an injury. She was averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.
Crofton comes in with an 8-2 record and has won its last three games. Crofton is ranked No. 5 in Class C-2 and is coming off a double-digit win against Wynot, which is ranked ninth in Class D-2. Crofton does play Battle Creek, ranked No. 4 in C-2 on Thursday before Friday's game.
The South Sioux boys play Ponca at 7:15 on Friday. Ponca has won the last two Class C-2 boys titles.
Ponca comes in 7-2 on the season and is ranked No. 4 in Class C-2. However, Ponca is coming off a loss to Wisner-Pilger on Monday. All seven of Ponca's wins have come by double-digits.
South Sioux comes into the game with a 5-3 record. South Sioux is coming off a loss to Lincoln Christian that snapped a three-game winning streak. Kaden Sailors leads South Sioux with 15.2 points and 6.6 assists per game.
Bishop Heelan girls faces tough test
Bishop Heelan is 6-2 on the season and ranked No. 11 in the IGHSAU Class 4A basketball rankings. The Crusaders will be tested on Saturday by Omaha Skutt. The game is scheduled to tip at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Bishop Heelan started the season by winning its first four games, all by double digits, before dropping back-to-back games to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and East. The Crusaders have rebounded with back-to-back wins, the most recent against Le Mars, which is ranked No. 7 in 4A.
Ella Skinner, a junior forward, leads Heelan with 20.1 points per game. She is shooting 56.4 percent from the floor and is 36-of-43 (83.7 percent) from the free throw line. Amber Aesoph is averaging 13.3 points per game, but has been sidelined because of an injury. Senior Nicole Jacobson is coming off a double-double (20 points, 13 rebounds) against Le Mars.
Skutt comes into the game with a 7-3 record and is ranked No. 5 in Class B by the Omaha World Herald. Skutt is coming off a loss to Grand Island Northwest, which is No. 3 in B. Skutt did hand South Sioux City its first loss of the season a few weeks ago.
West vs. Denison provides quality doubleheader
West and Denison-Schleswig are playing back-to-back games on Thursday. The girls game starts at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday and the boys game follows at 7:15.
The West boys were receiving votes in Class 4A in the last Iowa Associated Press poll on Dec. 17. West is 6-1 and since those rankings came out, West beat Omaha Skutt, one of the top teams in Class B in Nebraska, 74-71 in overtime. West's only loss on the season came against East, which is ranked, in a tight game.
Cliff McCray is averaging 18.0 points per game, 9.3 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. Adien Belt is averaging 14.8 points and Micah McWell is averaging 12.4 points per game. As a team, West is shooting 52 percent from the field.
Denison-Schleswig is 6-2 on the season and has won its last two games. Goanar Biliew leads the Monarchs with a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Charlie Wiebers is averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 steals per game.
The Denison-Schleswig girls are 7-1 on the season and are ranked No. 15 in Class 4A in the IGHSAU rankings. The Monarchs are on a five-game winning streak. Sarah Heilesen is averaging 13.8 points per game. Paige Anderson is averaging 12.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and Hannah Neemann is averaging 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
West is 4-5 on the season and has lost its last two games but they were to Omaha Skutt and Bishop Heelan. The West girls only lost to South Sioux by eight points. Bricelyn Comstock leads West with 10.9 points per game.
Briar Cliff faces critical GPAC matchup
The Briar Cliff men's basketball team is ranked No. 6 in NAIA Division II and the Briar Cliff women are receiving votes. But both teams face a tough matchup against Hastings on Saturday. The women face Hastings at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday and the Briar Cliff men follow with their game at 3:15.
The Briar Cliff men come in ranked sixth and have a 12-3 record, including 6-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. But Briar Cliff has lost two of its last four games after losing leading scorer Erich Erdman to a season-ending ankle injury. He was averaging 21.3 points and 3.8 assists per game.
The Chargers will lean on Jay Wolfe, who is averaging 20.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, Ethan Freidel, who is averaging 14.2 points per game, and Jackson Lamb, who is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Hastings is 12-4 on the season and 5-3 in the GPAC and are receiving votes in the D-II poll. Hastings is on a three-game winning streak, including a win over Northwestern, which has handed Briar Cliff one of its two losses lately.
Kevin Miller is averaging 18.9 points per game and Bart Hiscock is averaging 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
The Briar Cliff women are 9-8 on the season and are receiving votes in the D-II poll. But the Chargers are only 3-6 in the GPAC and have lost three of their last five games. Alyssa Carley is averaging 12.1 points per game and Taylor Wagner is averaging 11.3 points and 4.1 assists per game. But she's only scored a combined 10 points in Briar Cliff's last two games.
Hastings is ranked No. 15 in D-II but is only 5-4 in the GPAC and 9-6 overall. Hastings has lost its last three games, all by double-digits. Shandra Farmer is averaging 16.3 points per game and Mackenzie Willicott is averaging 11.5 points per game.
West Sioux, Ponca have statement game
Neither the West Sioux girls or Ponca girls are ranked but the two teams only have three losses combined between them and 16 total wins.
West Sioux comes in with an 8-1 record with the only loss coming against Woodbury Central. West Sioux started the season with six straight wins. Emma McManaman is averaging a double-double with 12.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Meghan Danielson is averaging 12.4 points per game and Payton Schwiesow is averaging 11.0 points and 5.4 points per game.
Ponca is on a three-game winning streak and is coming off a win against Battle Creek, which is ranked No. 4 in Class C-2 by the Omaha World Herald. Ponca's only losses are to Crofton, which is ranked No. 5 in C-2, and Vermillion.