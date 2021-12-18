Unity Christian boys basketball handle South O'Brien

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The week started in a rather ominous fashion for the Unity Christian boys basketball team.

The Knights suffered a 74-54 loss to Spencer, a team receiving votes in the latest Associated Press Iowa Class 4A poll, on Tuesday.

That, though, provided a major wake-up call.

Unity bounced back with 64-41 victory at Le Mars Gehlen, ranked No. 6 in Class 1A, on Thursday and followed that with a convincing 58-39 win over South O’Brien here Friday.

The Knights, close to cracking the 2A top 10, improved their record to 6-1 overall 3-0 in the War Eagle Conference. Unity and Gehlen are each 3-0 (Thursday’s game was a non-conference contest) while Remsen St. Mary’s sets the pace at 4-0 in the league.

South O’Brien suffered just its second loss in seven games and is 1-2 in the War Eagle.

Unity’s defense caused all kinds of problems for the Wolverines, who struggled to find an offense other than 6-foot-7 junior Joe Wallin.

Wallin finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, but nobody else scored more than five points.

“We did a fantastic job defensively tonight,” Unity Christian coach Cody Harskamp said. “I was really happy with how active we were with our hands and also with challenging them when they took their shots.”

The Knights were also quite effective offensively, ringing up 20 first-quarter points to forge an eight-point lead. Three starters finished in double figures and the other two scored eight and seven points, respectively.

“We wanted to be patient offensively but also wanted to push the ball to try and get some in transition,” Harskamp said. “I thought early on we were able to get some buckets in transition and get going before they got set.

“Defensively we just wanted to make them work for their shots and any time having a high hand to challenge their shots.”

After a high-scoring first quarter, things tapered off in the second. Unity enjoyed a 28-19 halftime lead, but the Wolverines closed the gap to 34-29 midway through the third quarter.

However, the Knights reeled off the final seven points and took a 41-29 advantage heading into the final stanza.

“They’re athletic and set up well,” South O’Brien Coach Kiley Yates said. “We got them in early foul trouble and out of their man-to-man, which is not what they want to do. What I thought was a key was that we gave up 20 points in the first quarter.

“Now they’re playing with the lead and playing comfortably. We tried hard, we compete and have some skill. We have to develop confidence in those kids.”

Jacob Van Donge had a double-double for Unity Christian with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Carter De Jong tallied a team-high 12 points, while James Bouma added 11 points.

Bo Byl, Unity’s leading scorer, missed most of the first half after picking up two early fouls, but tallied seven second-half points.

“This was a huge week for us,” Harskamp said. “Spencer is a very good ball club and they handled us pretty good, but we also learned a lot.

“It was nice to see us grow from that. We knew we had two big games with Gehlen last night and South O’Brien tonight. I thought our effort defensively and the way we moved the ball offensively was good.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0