WEST DES MOINES - West Des Moines Valley got 19 points from 6-8 senior Aguek Deng and went on to pull away late for a 77-58 win over West in a boys basketball game played Saturday.
Trayvon Williams also chipped in 16 points for Valley, which broke from a 41-38 lead after three quarters to gain the win and improve to 9-2.
Cliff McCray scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Kyrel Hanks chipped in 19 points. Down 33-27 at the halftime break, West played the second half without its tallest player, 6-5 Aiden Belt, who went out with an injury, hurting the Wolverines chances of dealing with the Tigers' size inside, according to West Coach CoCo Cofield.
The Wolverines (7-2) return to conference play when they are at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.