SOUTH SIOUX CITY - Aiden Vanderloo scored 23 points and Jaleque Dunson added 21 to lead East to an 83-57 non-conference boys basketball win over South Sioux City Saturday.
Javonte Keck also had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Black Raiders, now 3-0 going into a game Tuesday with Bishop Heelan. Danny Callahan also had seven rebounds for East.
Kaden Sailors had 14 points and Kevin Candia 13 for South Sioux City, which trailed 28-18 at the intermission.
Vanderloo scored his 1,000th career point in the game.