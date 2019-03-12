DES MOINES | Aidan Vanderloo is one of the finest, if not the best basketball shooter around.
Especially from three-point range.
During each of his four varsity seasons, the last three resulting in Class 4A state tournament appearances, the 6-foot-3 East High guard has shot better than 50 percent from beyond the arc. As a senior, he averaged 22.4 points per game, which included 49 of 95 three-point shooting for 51.5 percent.
Vanderloo is one of four first-team selections in different classes on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state boys basketball team that was released Tuesday. Beau De Jongh, a senior who led Boyden-Hull to a runner-up position in last week’s Class 2A state tournament, won first-team honors.
Two athletes who saw their seasons end with losses in the substate finals also received first-team honors. OABCIG sophomore Cooper DeJean won first-team honors in Class 2A while Spirit Lake’s Owen Coburn was a Class 3A first-teamer.
East’s all-time leader with 1,477 points, the nephew of head coach Ras Vanderloo had an overall shooting percentage of 52.5 percent for a squad that won the Missouri River Activities Conference and ended the season with a 21-2 record.
A third-team Class 4A all-stater as a sophomore and a junior, Vanderloo had 14 games of 20 or more points, which included four games past 30. Six times, he had four or more three-point baskets in a game, including two games with six.
De Jongh, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, averaged 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Siouxland Conference champions. Shooting 54.7 percent, De Jongh also had 41 assists and 22 steals for a squad that posted a 24-3 record while making the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2013.
DeJean shot 50.9 percent from the field, averaging 23.3 points and 11.3 rebounds, helping the Falcons go 9-0 in the Western Valley Conference with a 9-0 record. The sophomore recorded 16 double-doubles, two triple-doubles and five games of 30 or more points. He also had 114 assists, 39 steals and 18 blocked shots for a 18-5 squad that lost to Rock Valley in the substate finals.
Coburn is a 6-foot-10 senior who will continue his basketball career at NCAA Division I South Dakota State. He missed nine games because of a hand injury, but came back in full force during the substate tournament. He averaged 22.2 points and 12.1 rebounds, shooting 67 percent in 15 games while blocking 30 shots for an 11-13 team that fell to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the substate finals.
Two of Northwest Iowa’s eight second-team selections played in last week’s state tournament, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Conner Groves and Sioux Central’s Hunter Decker.
Groves averaged 16.6 points as a senior for a program which played in the Class 3A state tournament for the third straight year and ended his career with 1,058 points. Also a senior, Decker shot 50.6 percent while scoring at an 18.4 clip for the a squad that made its Class 1A state tournament debut, a program that went from 6-17 in 2016-17 to 12-10 a year later and 22-3 this season.
West’s Cliff McCray, a Southwest Minnesota State recruit who won second-team 4A honors, averaged 20.8 points and 9.0 rebounds as a senior with 10 double-doubles and four triple-doubles. West reached the 4A substate finals as did West Sioux, whose high scorer, Hunter Dekkers (22.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 125 assists) was a second-team Class 2A selection.
Second-team honors in Class 3A went to 6-foot-8 Denison-Schleswig junior Goanar Biliew (18.2 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 74 blocked shots) and Le Mars senior Alex Irwin (19.9 ppg). Two juniors were named second-teamers in Class 1A, Newell-Fonda’s Bryce Coppock (28.2 ppg, 98 assists, 69 steals) and South O’Brien’s Jackson Louscher (20.5 ppg, 103 assists).
Two Siouxlanders who played in last week’s state tournament received third-team honors, including Spencer Schorg (15.8 ppg, 96 assists, 53 steals), who helped Remsen St. Mary’s reach third in Class 1A. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Daniel Wright (15.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 83 assists, 15 blocked shots) was cited in Class 3A.
Bettendorf’s D.J. Carton and North Linn’s Jake Hilmer shared the Mr. Basketball Award, as there was a tie vote for two candidates during Saturday’s IPSWA meeting in Des Moines. Carton, an Ohio State recruit, averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists while Hilmer averaged 26.1 points and threw a state-best 263 assists for the Class 2A state champions.