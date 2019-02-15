SIOUX CITY -- Aidan Vanderloo has now scored more points than anyone who has worn an East High boys basketball uniform.
The 6-2 senior poured in 35 points, sinking a free throw with 14 seconds remaining in a 71-61 victory over Carroll Friday night to surpass Adam Woodbury atop the East High scoring chart.
Vanderloo, who has 1,435 points, came into the regular season finale needing 34 to tie “Woody,” who went on to enjoy a stellar career at the University of Iowa.
He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, making 10 free throws, including the record-breaker in the closing seconds.
“Credit my teammates, they did a great job finding me with open looks and shots were falling,” Vanderloo said. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates. All four years I’ve played with great guys and they’ve all been a piece of it. In my personal opinion it should be chopped up between all the guys I’ve played with.”
East, ranked No. 6 in Iowa Class 4A, closed the regular season with a 19-1 record. It added the game with Class 3A No. 8 Carroll this week in order to get a strong test before tournament time.
“Carroll’s a great team, they’re crazy athletic and play hard,” East Coach Ras Vanderloo said. “I can see why they won as many games as they’ve won.”
Carroll, the Raccoon Valley Conference champions, finished its regular season at 17-4. The Tigers rallied from 16 points down to tie the game at 44-44 after three quarters.
East, though, opened up some breathing room early in the fourth quarter before beginning a steady parade to the free throw line. The Black Raiders were 26 of 33 from the stripe overall and 14 of 18 in the fourth quarter.
“On a night when Aidan becomes the all-time leading scorer its great to get a win,” Ras Vanderloo said. “I’m glad we got this game added right at the end, it helps us and it helps them. Now it’s tournament time and everybody is 0-0.
“I think if anybody at the start of the regular season said you’d be 19-1 you would take it. We’ve had a lot of close games and played a lot of good teams, but hopefully it doesn’t stop here.”
Carroll’s Jang Jioklow didn’t score in the first half bit ignited a third-quarter rally with 11 points and wound up with 15. The Tigers trailed 39-23 two minutes into the quarter but fought back and tied it on a 3-pointer by Colby Vincent with 3.5 seconds left.
Javonte Keck, who posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, scored to open the fourth and Jack Peterson added a bucket for East. After a 3-pointer by Carroll’s Boumkuoth Loi, who had a team-high 19 points, made it a one-point game, Keck and Sayvion Armstrong sandwiched two free throws each around a basket by Vanderloo, stretching the lead to 54-47.
East’s only loss during the regular season came to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A.
“Our guys did a great job battling through the regular season,” Aidan Vanderloo said. “We dealt with some injuries and stuff so they did a great job. Now it starts again so we have to get locked in for North or Lewis Central.”
East has a bye in the opening round of 4A districts and will host either North or Council Bluffs Lewis Central in a semifinal next Friday.