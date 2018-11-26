SERGEANT BLUFF | Andrea Vazquez’s basket from the free throw line with less than 10 seconds left in the game carried West’s girls basketball team to a 55-54 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the season opener for both squads Monday night.
Sergeant-Bluff-Luton, which had a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter, called a time out after Vazquez’s basket. The Warriors, however, committed a turnover in the closing seconds as Bricelyn Comstock recorded a steal to clinch the victory.
West displayed sharp scoring balance, as Sydney Edwards tallied 11 points. Coming through with 10 points each for the Wolverines were Comstock, Hope Wagner and Ashleigh Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald made two of West’s four three-point baskets. Vazquez and Wagner each claimed four rebounds.
Kenzie Foley, recently named as a first-team Class 4A all-state selection on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association honor volleyball squad, scored a game-high 15 points for the Warriors. Abby Wisecup added 14 points. Brooklyn Huberty (8 points) made two of the squad’s four three-point baskets.
Gabby Wagner and Kamari Jones each scored 14 points while leading West’s junior varsity to a 60-38 win. Nia Moore added 11 points for the Wolverines while Addy Mosier scored eight for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton plays at North Thursday night. West will play at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Friday.