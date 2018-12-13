SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - Abby Wisecup scored 30 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton past East 71-63 in a Missouri River Conference girls basketball game played Thursday evening.
Kenzie Foley had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which has yet to play outside the MRAC through five games, is now 2-3.
The Black Raiders (3-2 overall and 2-1 MRAC) got a game-high 35 points from Nyamer Diew. SB-L led 22-12 after one quarter and 36-25 at the half.
The East junior varsity team won 41-38.
East is back in action Saturday hosting Bishop Heelan while the Warriors played at Dakota Valley Tuesday.