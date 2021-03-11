WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball season ends with state semifinal loss to Pella

DES MOINES — The Pella High School basketball team evened up the score with Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday afternoon.
The Warriors defeated Pella during last year’s Class 3A state tournament, but the Dutch got the win in the rematch with a 46-32 win over SB-L.
As the odds of SB-L winning gradually dwindled during the fourth quarter, Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf took out his seniors, and put in substitutes.
As the mainstays were coming out of the game, Vander Schaaf couldn’t help but look back at what the Warriors had accomplished, both in the short term and long term.
In the short term, SB-L started out the season 2-5, and they were struggling to find their identity.
Then, during a meeting after the second loss to Le Mars, the Warriors came together, and figured out they weren’t playing as well as they should have as a team.
The Warriors (17-8) didn’t feel like they were playing with enough energy and that on offense, the Warriors weren’t producing smart possessions.
After an 88-79 loss to Dakota Valley early, the Warriors went 15-3, including winning 11 straight. Their last win came on Tuesday, as SB-L beat Western Dubuque in the state quarterfinals.
Vander Schaaf gave himself some time to reflect on the season during the final seconds of Thursday’s loss.
“It’s a mix of emotions, because you’re just super proud of the boys,” Vander Schaaf said. “I think about our seniors and everything they’ve done for our program. I think about all the time we’ve spent together and the hard work we’ve put in together. We’re just proud of all the people involved with our program. It’s been a lot of fun. We wish it wasn’t ending today, but we’re filled with gratitude to be here.”
In the long-term, the Warriors just completed their fifth straight season where it ended in the state tournament.
Last year’s group fell short in the state championship game.
“It was our goal to make it five years in a row, and we were pushing to make that,” Warriors senior Majok Majouk said. “We kept fighting throughout the whole season. It’s been real great, starting off freshman year, and making it. Sophomore year, suiting up, then just really working on and being able to play that junior year. We went on an incredible run that year.”
The Dutch focused on Warriors big men Majok Majouk and Jake Layman, and they used quickness and physicality to negate those two top scorers.
Pella held Layman and Majouk to a combined 4-for-22 from the floor and 10 points between the two brothers.
The Warriors scored five quick points, and that woke Pella up a little bit.
The Dutch were on a mission, and they played tougher than the Warriors.
“They were playing really good defense, and that made it hard for us,” Majouk said. “The shots that we were taking weren’t going in.”
The Warriors 29 percent from the floor, including a 3-for-18 clip during the fourth quarter.
No Warriors player reached double figures, but Brady Schaap led the Warriors with nine points.
“There were times where we couldn’t get to the basket as strong as we needed to,” Vander Schaaf said.