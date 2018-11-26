SIOUX CITY | Cliff McCray posted his first-ever varsity triple-double Monday night, supplying 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as West’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 75-52 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
McCray also made five three-point baskets for Coach CoCo Cofield’s Wolverines. McCray hit back-to-back threes in the second quarter when the Wolverines, en route to stretching an 18-17 lead, outscored the Warriors 22-11.
Michael McWell also added a trey in that stretch for West. He made three three-pointers in a 24-point performance while both Aiden Belt (8 points, 8 rebounds) and Omar Maldonaldo (8 points) each made two baskets from beyond the arc.
Conner Groves scored 17 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which was also making its season debut. Daniel Wright added 13 points while Jake Layman tallied 10.