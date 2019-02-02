INDIANOLA, Iowa – Sioux City West pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to a 71-60 girls basketball win over Indianola here Saturday.
Nia Moore finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Bricelyn Comstock added 16 points and five assists for the Wolverines, now 9-12 overall.
Indianola held a 38-35 halftime lead and West clung to a 51-49 advantage after three quarter. The Wolverines outscored Indianola (7-10) 20-11 in the fourth quarter.
Ashleigh Fitzgerald pulled down 10 reounds and Hope Wagner five for West. Lauren Blake of Indianola scored a game-high 24 points.
West closes the regular season Saturday at Le Mars.