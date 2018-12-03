SIOUX CITY | West’s girls basketball team raced to a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter en route to a 69-33 Missouri River Activities Conference win over North Monday night.
Bricelyn Comstock provided 13 points and seven steals for Coach Betsy Boetger’s Wolverines, who shined defensively, collecting 22 steals. Hope Wagner had 10 points and three steals.
Coming through with three steals each for West were Andrea Vazquez and Nia Moore.
Hailee Enoch led North with 15 points while Madison Craighead added 11.
Kazzy Vazquez scored 10 points while leading West’s junior varsity to a 53-14 victory. Froso Konidas led North with six points.