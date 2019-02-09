LE MARS, Iowa - Cliff McCray scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as he led West to a resounding 82-59 non-conference boys basketball win Saturday.
McCray also had eight assists and he had a good all around outing in helping the Wolverines to their 15th win of the season against four losses. Adien Belt also had 15 points and eight rebounds while Marcus McCray chipped in a dozen points and Kaleb Hegna had 11.
Alex Irwin and Spencer Mackey had 17 points each to pace the Bulldogs, who fell behind 25-15 after one quarter and were in a 45-23 hole at the intermission.
Le Mars is 11-10 and will close its regular season at North Tuesday while the Wolverines host Dakota Valley the same night.