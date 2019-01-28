COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa | LaTeah Willie scored 36 points Monday night while leading Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson to a 57-47 Missouri River Activities Conference win over West.
Willie made three three-point baskets for Thomas Jefferson, which avenged a 55-39 loss at West on Dec. 11. Thomas Jefferson stretched a 15-6 first-quarter lead to 26-14 at halftime and 41-30 after three quarters.
Nia Moore provided 13 points and nine rebounds for West. Hope Wagner added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Lily Juhnke scored 18 points for West’s junior varsity girls in a 55-18 victory.