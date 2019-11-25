Bella Badar leads Hinton to season-opening win over Siouxland Christian

HINTON, Iowa -- Bella Badar got out of a slump she fell into over the last couple of practices.
Badar, a Hinton High School sophomore, hit seven 3-pointers en route to a 26-point night in a 58-32 Blackhawks win over Siouxland Christian at Hinton High School to open the regular season.
Badar, who hit 48 3s last season as a freshman, admitted that she wasn’t converting on the amount of shots she wanted to, but still remained confident that she could hit the shots when she needed to.
“I just did what I could for our team,” Badar said. “Our word this year is ‘selfless’ and so I just really had to step up and do what was good for the team. I’ve been staying after every practice and I just stayed really calm and knew this first (game) was really important for our season.”
The big run for the Blackhawks came in the second quarter, as Hinton went on a 17-0 run that gave it the cushion it needed.
Badar started off the run with her third 3 of the night.
“She’s a gym rat,” Hinton coach Matt Leary said. “You always tell shooters to shoot your way out of a slump, and she’s going to be the first one to critique herself. She’s one of those ones when she gets in a zone, she can fill it up pretty well.”
Leary hopes it’s not just Badar who is capable of scoring. Leary hopes sophomore Anna Coffee can hit a long shot now and then, and Coffee hit a 3 midway through the fourth quarter.
Natalee Junck scored six points in that 17-0 run, and McKenna Weiland had four.
Junck was the Eagles’ only other double-digit scorer with 11.
Badar is one of eight freshmen or sophomores on the varsity roster, and Leary played all 11 girls in the season opener.
“We’re very happy with the first game out,” Leary said. “There’s not a ton experience from last year’s team for a good chunk of them. Fundamentally, we have some things that we need to clean up. We have to be strong and limit our turnovers. It was good for the young girls to get the nerves out of the way for the first time.
“As we progess along, we have a good number of weapons that can score,” Leary added.
Leary called the Blackhawks’ schedule a roller-coaster ride in the War Eagle Conference. The Blackhawks are faced with tough challenges such as Class 3A No. 10 Unity Christian, Class 1A No. 11 MMCRU and Class 2A No. 11 West Sioux all within the league.
“We just want them to compete,” Leary said. “We have extremely tough competition in our conference. We just have to play the next play, and we just have to play the next game.”
Siouxland Christian, meanwhile, had six girls dress for the game tonight but coach Scott Aldrich was pleased with the effort.
“We were a little outnumbered, but we had some kids out of town for family reasons, and I respect that, and I liked the girls’ effort tonight,” Aldrich said. “We got about at least nine girls. We have a couple that were sick and a couple out on travel.”
For example, Payton and Riley Doenhoefer were in South Carolina, according to Aldrich, visiting a friend serving in the military for Thanksgiving.
Aldrich knew that the Eagles could hang tight for the first half, but as the game reached the end, the Eagles knew their attrition suffered.
Cassie Jones and Daisy Hiserote combined for 27 of the Eagles’ 32 points.
Jones led with 16 points and was 5 of 11 from the free-throw line.
“She’s got a lot of game, a lot of upside,” Aldrich said. “I think once everything gets together, me being their coach for this year, I think we’ll make a lot of heads turn. They know I expect a hard-fought game, understanding an up-tempo game.”
Aldrich didn’t hesitate to make his expectations clear: He wants to coach the Eagles at the state tournament in Des Moines.
“I’m asking for that standard, and I think they can play at that standard,” Aldrich said.