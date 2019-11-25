Bella Badar leads Hinton to season-opening win over Siouxland Christian

HINTON, Iowa -- Bella Badar got out of a slump she fell into over the last couple of practices.

Badar, a Hinton High School sophomore, hit seven 3-pointers en route to a 26-point night in a 58-32 Blackhawks win over Siouxland Christian at Hinton High School to open the regular season.

Badar, who hit 48 3s last season as a freshman, admitted that she wasn’t converting on the amount of shots she wanted to, but still remained confident that she could hit the shots when she needed to.

“I just did what I could for our team,” Badar said. “Our word this year is ‘selfless’ and so I just really had to step up and do what was good for the team. I’ve been staying after every practice and I just stayed really calm and knew this first (game) was really important for our season.”

The big run for the Blackhawks came in the second quarter, as Hinton went on a 17-0 run that gave it the cushion it needed.

Badar started off the run with her third 3 of the night.

“She’s a gym rat,” Hinton coach Matt Leary said. “You always tell shooters to shoot your way out of a slump, and she’s going to be the first one to critique herself. She’s one of those ones when she gets in a zone, she can fill it up pretty well.”