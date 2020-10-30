Big first quarter helps Remsen St. Mary's advance to 8-man quarterfinals

Part of the reason Osterman is looking for a bit more is that he knows the Hawks have to play a clean quarterfinal game next week when they host Audubon. Last season RSM beat the Wheelers in the opening game of the season but Audubon won the semifinal game in the UNI-Dome to advance to the state title game.

"For us, it's just another game. It's almost poetic that it is them," Osterman said. "For us, we just take every game 1-0. If it was Audubon or Martensdale St. Mary's, it didn't really matter. We were just going to take it as 1-0. We are going to watch some film, put our best foot forward and if it's way it's meant to be, it's the way it's meant to be."

The two teams were supposed to open the season against each other until COVID-19 shortened the schedule.

"We want it bad," RSM wide receiver Austin Jensen said. "We want it real bad."

The Wolves couldn't continue RSM's front five. Tyce Gunderson did throw for 191 yards but on 13-of-31 passing since he was under pressure for much of the game. Gunderson was sacked seven times and the Wolves had negative two yards rushing.