Big first quarter helps Remsen St. Mary's advance to 8-man quarterfinals

REMSEN, Iowa -- Remsen St. Mary's played a nearly flawless first quarter of football in its round-of-16 8-man playoff game against Harris-Lake Park on Friday.
The Hawks scored on all four possessions, needed only 12 plays to put 26 points on the board while the defense forced three three-and-outs and a turnover on downs.
The second quarter was almost the complete opposite for the Hawks as penalties stalled the first three possessions.
But RSM's defense didn't allow Harris-Lake Park to get back into the game as the 26-point lead only grew right before halftime and also in the second half as Remsen St. Mary's moved on to the quarterfinals with a 53-13 win over Harris-Lake Park.
"We came out on fire in that first quarter. We had a really good offensive gameplan. The kids really executed there," RSM coach Tim Osterman said. "Just a little bit of an emotional roller-coaster there in that second quarter. We lost a lot of composure in those situations. I'm really disappointed with that second quarter because that's happened a lot to us but I'm really happy with the first and the third."
Remsen St. Mary's improved to 9-0 on the season and while it was a 40-point win, Osterman still thinks his team has room for improvement going into the quarterfinal game.
"We've had a couple of games that have been really close. The second game of the year against Harris-Lake Park (a 52-0 victory) was probably our best game that we've played overall," Osterman said. "I don't think we are 100 percent there yet and we have a little bit more to give. We are going to try and get it out of the kids."
Part of the reason Osterman is looking for a bit more is that he knows the Hawks have to play a clean quarterfinal game next week when they host Audubon. Last season RSM beat the Wheelers in the opening game of the season but Audubon won the semifinal game in the UNI-Dome to advance to the state title game.
"For us, it's just another game. It's almost poetic that it is them," Osterman said. "For us, we just take every game 1-0. If it was Audubon or Martensdale St. Mary's, it didn't really matter. We were just going to take it as 1-0. We are going to watch some film, put our best foot forward and if it's way it's meant to be, it's the way it's meant to be."
The two teams were supposed to open the season against each other until COVID-19 shortened the schedule.
"We want it bad," RSM wide receiver Austin Jensen said. "We want it real bad."
The Wolves couldn't continue RSM's front five. Tyce Gunderson did throw for 191 yards but on 13-of-31 passing since he was under pressure for much of the game. Gunderson was sacked seven times and the Wolves had negative two yards rushing.
"You have to give Remsen St. Mary's all of the credit. They are a fine football team," H-LP coach Lane Gunderson said. "We've played a lot of fine football teams over the years and they are right up there with them. Next week's game could unfortunately determine the state championship before teams get to the (UNI-Dome). That's how tough this pod is.
"Everything would've had to go right for us. We knew we would need some breaks and they took care of the ball. They are very talented and very well-coached."
Harris-Lake Park made the round-of-16 despite an 0-2 start to the season with losses to Newell-Fonda and RSM, both of which were in the round-of-16, too.
A couple of injury forced Lane Gunderson to move senior Brody Sohn to wide receiver and Tyce Gunderson to quarterback. That helped spark a six-game winning streak and the Wolves knocked off a ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard team in the second round of the playoffs.
H-LP ends the season with a 6-3 record and graduates Sohn, Lucas Gunderson, Jaxson Heikens and Dylan Meyer.
"Tyce played great and Brody was a great threat in the slot. We took a bad situation and turned it into a good one," Lane Gunderson said. "The most important thing was that our line kept improving. We have skilled players."
The Hawks' first score came on a 5-yard keeper by Blaine Harpenau, who passed for 215 yards in the game. On the next possession, Jeremy Koenck scored from five yards out.
RSM went up 19-0 when Damen Brownmiller hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass. Brownmiller finished with four receptions for 111 yards in the game.
"We knew right away that we had to get ahead early to shut them down and that's exactly what we did," Brownmiller said. "That was exactly our gameplan. Second quarter, we fell apart a bit but at least they didn't score. We had to regroup and get it back to together in the third quarter."
It only took one play in the Hawks' fourth possession of the first quarter as Jensen caught a 54-yard touchdown.
RSM didn't score again until there was 1:17 left in the second quarter when Brownmiller caught a 31-yard touchdown, but it was still 34-0 since the Hawks defense kept the Wolves in check.
"Coach told us we had to clean it up a lot and we had a lot to work on," Jensen said. "Defensively, coach said we did fine. Just had to watch our man and make sure we do our jobs."
The Wolves scored right before the half on a 28-yard touchdown reception by Tate Gilmore.
The Hawks scored right away in the second half on a nine-play, 65-yard drive as Brenden Fisch scored on a 5-yard run. Later in the quarter, Koenck caught a shovel pass and went 25 yards for the score. Then with 10:02 left in the third, Jaxson Bunkers broke free on a 65-yard run to go up 53-7.
H-LP's final score came on a 19-yard pass play as time expired.
