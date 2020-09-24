Big second quarter leads Sioux City past C.B. Thomas Jefferson

East responded with a 26-yard Ethan Snieder touchdown catch on the first play of the second quarter.

That play came on a misdirection play. Longval faked a pass to the right, but Snieder was open on the left side. Longval went left and Snider caught the ball, took advantage of a block ahead of him and won the race to the pylon.

CBTJ’s third touchdown came on a peculiar play. On its second play of the ensuing drive, Schlotfeld fumbled the ball as he ran to his left. But, Bovee was at the right place at the right time, as he picked up the ball around the East 40-yard line.

Bovee won the sprint to the end zone with 10:37 remaining in the second quarter.

After that, the Black Raiders scored four straight touchdowns, including two in the final 83 seconds.

The first of the four came with 9:34 left in the half. Whitaker scored on a rushing play, as East coach Brian Webb called an end around.

Longval handed the ball off to the newest member of the Black Raiders, and once he turned the corner, he was off and running.

That touchdown gave the Black Raiders a 21-19 lead that they held -- and added to -- for the rest of the half.