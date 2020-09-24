Big second quarter leads Sioux City past C.B. Thomas Jefferson

SIOUX CITY -- The East High School football team came alive in the second quarter on Thursday night.
East scored 35 second quarter points en route to a 55-26 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Elwood Olsen Stadium. With the win, the Black Raiders are 4-1 with two games left to go in the truncated regular-season due to COVID-19.
The game didn’t start very well for the Black Raiders. They were slated to receive the opening kickoff, but DaVares Whitaker got stripped from behind, giving the Yellowjackets an early opportunity to score.
And, they did.
Devon Bovee scored from 5 yards out that closed out a five-play, 29-yard drive to give the Yellowjackets the early lead.
East responded, however, with a 43-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Luke Longval to Terrick Thompson with 8 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Thompson was wide open, as Jefferson put nine guys in the box and Longval fooled the defense.
That started a back-and-forth battle for the rest of the first quarter.
Reese Schlotfeld scored on a 9-yard run that ended a 10-play drive that went 80 yards. The Black Raiders had CBTJ on fourth down, but the Yellowjackets forced Whitaker to jump offside for a penalty.
East responded with a 26-yard Ethan Snieder touchdown catch on the first play of the second quarter.
That play came on a misdirection play. Longval faked a pass to the right, but Snieder was open on the left side. Longval went left and Snider caught the ball, took advantage of a block ahead of him and won the race to the pylon.
CBTJ’s third touchdown came on a peculiar play. On its second play of the ensuing drive, Schlotfeld fumbled the ball as he ran to his left. But, Bovee was at the right place at the right time, as he picked up the ball around the East 40-yard line.
Bovee won the sprint to the end zone with 10:37 remaining in the second quarter.
After that, the Black Raiders scored four straight touchdowns, including two in the final 83 seconds.
The first of the four came with 9:34 left in the half. Whitaker scored on a rushing play, as East coach Brian Webb called an end around.
Longval handed the ball off to the newest member of the Black Raiders, and once he turned the corner, he was off and running.
That touchdown gave the Black Raiders a 21-19 lead that they held -- and added to -- for the rest of the half.
Second, Thompson got his second touchdown reception of the night. This time, it was from 35 yards from Longval on the first and only play of the drive.
Like his first catch, the Black Raiders fooled CBTJ on a play-action pass and Thompson was open for the play. That play came with 4:52 left in the half.
Kyler Peterson then scored from 17 yards out with 1:23 left in the half. He followed his blockers and had little trouble finding the end zone.
East’s defense held the Yellowjackets three-and-out on their last drive of the half, and East used a short field to its advantage.
The Black Raiders had 52 yards to work with in 17 seconds.
The first play was a 19-yard pass play up the middle, caught by Bennett Vanderloo.
Then, Longval spiked the ball with 6 seconds left, even though the Black Raiders had a timeout left.
On the next play, Longval found sophomore Kelynn Jacobsen open in the corner for the touchdown as time expired.
It took until the final minute of the third quarter for the Black Raiders to add to their lead.
Devante Simmons scored from two yards out to close out a five-play, 68-yard drive.
Tyson Helseth-Bryant took advantage of getting some playing time, as he got a touchdown carry with 8:40 remaining. He had two long carries of 51 and 44 yards in the second half. His 44-yard carry set up his touchdown run from the 1-yard-line that gave the Black Raiders a 55-19 lead.
CBTJ got a touchdown in the second half, as Lane Toman scored from 2 yards out with 1:55 left in the game. The Yellowjackets’ drive was a short one, as they forced an interception from East backup Carter Siebersma.
