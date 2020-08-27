Big-time success hasn't gone to Cooper DeJean's head

With DeJean back, OABCIG is one of the early favorites in Class 1A since the Falcons are coming off the 2A title.

"We want it quite a bit. We know we are going to have to step up," Wells said. "We have some young guys on the team but I think we can handle it if we keep pushing. I do think we can, we will see."

Wells and Harms are two of the key players for the Falcons this season along with junior Zach Hemer, senior Cameron Sharkey and junior Ethan Shever, to name a few.

But the Falcons did lose a good portion of their offensive line and some major defensive players like Nieman, William Grote, Tallon Johnson, Sam Devitt, Tevin Harms and Jarrett Hewitt.

OABCIG wasn't given any chance to win the title last season. The Falcons weren't ranked in the preseason top 10 and were underdogs in the 2A semifinal and championship games.

The Falcons just need to believe in themselves, basically, just like they did last year when they won the program's first-ever state football title and DeJean thinks the team has it in them again.