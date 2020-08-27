Big-time success hasn't gone to Cooper DeJean's head

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Cooper DeJean's star rose quickly in the state of Iowa.
Those who had to play against DeJean in different sports already knew of his talent, whether it was on the football field as a wide receiver, defensive back or quarterback, on the basketball court, on the track or on the baseball field.
OABCIG's DeJean was a force to be reckoned with; the rest of Iowa didn't know it yet.
Everyone found out what coaches and players in Northwest Iowa knew during the 2019 Class 2A state semifinals.
In the 41-32 win over Algona, DeJean completed 23-of-34 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 80 more yards and another score.
Then in the 2A state championship game against Waukon, a team that had only given up 20 points twice coming into the game, OABCIG scored 37 in the 37-12 victory. DeJean was held to 252 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-37 passing. However, he rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Plus, he had an interception on defense.
DeJean quickly became a well-known name around the state after those two performances.
"It's kind of crazy, actually. I never thought it would get that big," DeJean said. "This summer when I was playing AAU tournaments, I would see people and they would talk to me and they knew who I was. It was pretty cool but I never expected it to get that big. It's definitely different. People went from saying No. 1 (his jersey number) to people saying my name.
"I try not to focus on that. I try and stay humble. My parents help me with that."
The recent stardom hasn't changed DeJean, either. OABCIG coach Larry Allen still sees the same player he coached last year and the two seasons prior.
"You talk to him and see him interact with others and you wouldn't know he is the player he is," Allen said. "He's very low key. He gets excited if things aren't going our way because he wants to have success for everybody. He leads by example."
COLLEGE INTEREST
It wasn't just people around the state that took notice. NCAA Division I schools saw the numbers DeJean put up even before the state semifinals. And not just on the offensive side but what he was doing as a safety, as well.
DeJean finished the season with 3,546 passing yards with 42 touchdowns to go along with 1,292 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, DeJean displayed his athleticism with five interceptions, which he returned for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
"He's pretty special. Just the biggest thing is everything he does is so natural," Allen said. "For the way he jumps on the court or makes plays at shortstop. Whatever he does, it's just the fluid stuff that he doesn't have to work very hard to do."
DeJean started to get invites to attend D-I games as a recruit during the middle of his junior season.
"After the UNI-Dome is when it really started to pick up for me," DeJean said. "It was definitely kind of a surprise because before the season, no one was really talking to me. Then after the season we had, everyone started to talk to me. It was definitely cool talking to all of the colleges, visiting them and seeing what they had to offer."
DeJean picked up offers from Iowa, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State.
It didn't take long for DeJean, who is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the nation, to make his decision. In March, DeJean, a lifelong Hawkeye fan, committed to play for Kirk Ferentz and the University of Iowa.
"Just what they have to offer there, it doesn't get much better than that," DeJean said.
ALL-AROUND ATHLETE
While the focus was on DeJean's commitment to Iowa, he was busy on the court in the winter and on the baseball field in the summer.
On the court, DeJean averaged 25.6 points, 4.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game. This summer, DeJean batted .511 with 14 steals and six triples. He had a 0.50 ERA on the mound with 42 strikeouts.
Still, DeJean didn't do it alone. The Falcons put up successful season in basketball and baseball, too. The OABCIG basketball team went 16-5, including 9-0 in the Western Valley Conference. The Falcon baseball team went 9-5, including 7-2 in the WVC and it won the WVC tournament.
As DeJean has raised his level of play, so have the players around him.
"We know Cooper is good, so we want to be able to help him out. We don't want him to have to do everything on his own," said OABCIG senior Trust Wells, who had an interception and five receptions in the 2019 title game. "It's really fun. We really like competing. When we lose, we get pretty mad but we know we have to get better and compete at a higher level the next game. We are all pretty close."
Allen said the reason OABCIG is so good is because the group of players are so close. It's not just about DeJean, it's about the team and having fun.
"They don't seem to care who gets the credit for things," Allen said. "If Cooper finds this guy open more in one game, that's great. The next game, it will be somebody else. We just have enough weapons where if the defense tries to take certain things away, somebody gets a chance to shine. This group and the group last year, they are just really, really close, which helps."
THE 2020 SEASON
Last year DeJean's success under center came in just his first season playing the position at the varsity level. He did play quarterback in middle school, though.
DeJean, who is 6-foot-1, is up about seven to eight pounds compared to last year. He now weighs about 200 pounds. The weight DeJean added was muscle.
After putting up video game number last season, Allen feels DeJean understands the game more, on both sides of the ball.
"Last year he understood everything pretty well. He had the rapport with Jake (Nieman) and Easton (Harms). This year he grasps it even more that he can help some of those guys that don't have quite the number of reps that those kids had," Allen said. "On offense and defense. He can tell people where they need to be on defense. Just his knowledge of things, he's gotten better at.
"Not that he was bad before but he has upped that."
With DeJean back, OABCIG is one of the early favorites in Class 1A since the Falcons are coming off the 2A title.
"We want it quite a bit. We know we are going to have to step up," Wells said. "We have some young guys on the team but I think we can handle it if we keep pushing. I do think we can, we will see."
Wells and Harms are two of the key players for the Falcons this season along with junior Zach Hemer, senior Cameron Sharkey and junior Ethan Shever, to name a few.
But the Falcons did lose a good portion of their offensive line and some major defensive players like Nieman, William Grote, Tallon Johnson, Sam Devitt, Tevin Harms and Jarrett Hewitt.
OABCIG wasn't given any chance to win the title last season. The Falcons weren't ranked in the preseason top 10 and were underdogs in the 2A semifinal and championship games.
The Falcons just need to believe in themselves, basically, just like they did last year when they won the program's first-ever state football title and DeJean thinks the team has it in them again.
"We still have a little bit of work to do but I think we can be just as good or better than last year," DeJean said. "(The title) is definitely the goal but we have some work to do, obviously. We just have to go out every week and play hard like we did last year and hopefully win every game like we did last year and chase another state title.
"I know I am definitely still hungry and I know the rest of the guys are as well. Hopefully we can chase that again."
