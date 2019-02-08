DENISON, Iowa | Tenth-ranked (Class 3A) Denison-Schleswig rallied from a 15-9 first-quarter deficit to outscore Glenwood 18-9 in the second quarter and from there, continued to lead during Friday's 64-51 Hawkeye 10 Conference win over Glenwood.
Goanar Biliew posted his fifth consecutive double-double, collecting 31 points and 17 rebounds while also providing three blocked shots and two steals. Nine of his rebounds were offensive.
Winners of seven straight, Denison-Schleswig (15-4, 9-1 Hawkeye 10) also received a quality outing from Charlie Wiebers. He contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
EAST SAC COUNTY 74, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 46: Derek Aschinger made six three-point baskets in a 20-point performance as East Sac County bounced back from Tuesday night's loss to South Central Calhoun to defeat Storm Lake St. Mary's in Twin Lakes Conference action.
Cam Schroeder supplied 16 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots for East Sac (16-6, 9-2 Twin Lakes). Ryan Bellcock scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds while Brandyn Clair finished with nine points, four assists and three steals.
Storm Lake St. Mary's (2-18) received 18 points each from Alex Merten and Gabe Elsden.
PONCA 78, HOMER 54: Ponca jumped out to a 22-7 lead on Homer and cruised to a 78-54 win on Friday.
Gage McGill led Ponca with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and had four steals. Carter Kingsbury had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Evan Anderson added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jadye Reid had eight rebounds.
TEA AREA 54, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 52: Noah Freidel made a game-high four three-point baskets during a 24-point performance that carried top-ranked South Dakota’s top-ranked Class A squad to Friday night’s win on their home court.
Freidel, who provided half of the Titans’ eight threes, also supplied six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Tea Area (15-2) jumped to a 19-12 lead after the game’s first eight minutes and withstood a stubborn Western Christian fourth-quarter comeback.
Jacob Vis provided 20 points and eight rebounds for Western Christian (12-7). Carter Broek added 15 points and 14 rebounds while Dawson Feenstra contributed 11 points.
OKOBOJI 63, BOYDEN-HULL 59: Freshman Lucas Lorenzen turned in his third straight double-double, providing 23 points and 11 rebounds as Okoboji rallied from a 30-29 halftime deficit to take a 63-59 Siouxland Conference victory over No. 2 (Class 2A) Boyden-Hull Friday night in Milford.
Lorenzen has averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds in the Pioneers’ three-game winning streak. Cris Helmers, one of three honored on Senior Night (along with Blake Peter and Ryan Feller), contributed 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jamison Helmers added 16 points for a squad that improved to 8-13.
Beau DeJongh led Boyden-Hull (19-2) with 23 points. Keyton Moser added 16 while Spencer Te Slaa finished with 12.
BERESFORD 63, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 60: Beresford build an early six-point lead and extended it throughout the game in a 63-60 win over Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday.
Riley Schmitz scored 13 points in the loss for EP-J and Sam Aslesen had 12 points. Tyloer Goehrin added 11 points.
For Beresford, Tyler Kroppuenske had 20 points, Alex Atwood added 11 points and Caden Ellingsen had 10 points.
HARINGTON 53, WYNOT 41: Wynot had a 21-18 lead on Hartington but the Wildcats controlled the fourth quarter, outscoring Wynot 23-9 in the final frame to pick up a 53-41 victory on Friday.
Nate Wieseler had 18 points, all on three-pointers, for Wynot.