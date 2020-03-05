Bishop Heelan again relies on its defense to advance to Class 3A title game

Faber fell on top of Cooke, and after the baseline official credited Cooke with the charge, Cooke got help off the floor from Katelyn Stanley, Aesoph and Skinner.

The Heelan crowd cheered its loudest following that play, knowing that defense once again helped the Crusaders win their 21st game.

Even Cooke admitted how monumental of a charge it was.

“It was good to get (Faber) out of the game just so we could take control and finish the game like we wanted to,” Cooke said. “ I saw her coming down the floor and we talked about in our scouting report that she comes in really hard. I just knew it was a chance to get her out of hte game, so I took it. She’s a really good player.”

Cooke admitted that she doesn’t necessarily like taking charges, but is willing to do whatever she needs in order to get the job done.

Last year in the semifinal game, Cooke took five charges.

“She’s smart and understands the game really well,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “She knew she could take a charge on No. 4. She’s taken a lot over the years … it’s the stuff that just doesn’t show up in the newspaper or in the media. It takes a knack. It takes a very smart basketball player, and she is certainly one of them.”