Bishop Heelan again relies on its defense to advance to Class 3A title game

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Katie Cooke saw Clear Lake’s Sara Faber come down the lane quickly in the final minute of a Class 3A semifinal classic on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena, and knew she had to take action, just as she’s been doing all season long.
Cooke, a Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball senior, took a charge with 58 seconds left over Clear Lake (23-3), and that play helped the Crusaders (21-4) advance to the Class 3A state championship game with a 61-57 win over the Lions.
It’s not the first charge Cooke has taken a charge this season, she’s done it plenty of times.
In fact, she tried to take one earlier in the second half, but she was called for a blocking foul on a 50-50 call.
But, there was no mistaking the final attempt at a charge.
Faber received the inbound, and at first, Amber Aesoph met Faber at the half-court line.
The Clear Lake guard got past the Crusaders senior, and Faber drove the ball right where Cooke was situated, which was just above the left-hand elbow.
Ella Skinner helped Faber dribble the ball to that spot.
When Faber arrived, she leaped in the air and tried to pass it to Darby Dodd in the corner to attempt a 3-pointer down 58-57 at the time. It was Faber’s fifth foul, and she led the Lions with 21 points.
Faber fell on top of Cooke, and after the baseline official credited Cooke with the charge, Cooke got help off the floor from Katelyn Stanley, Aesoph and Skinner.
The Heelan crowd cheered its loudest following that play, knowing that defense once again helped the Crusaders win their 21st game.
Even Cooke admitted how monumental of a charge it was.
“It was good to get (Faber) out of the game just so we could take control and finish the game like we wanted to,” Cooke said. “ I saw her coming down the floor and we talked about in our scouting report that she comes in really hard. I just knew it was a chance to get her out of hte game, so I took it. She’s a really good player.”
Cooke admitted that she doesn’t necessarily like taking charges, but is willing to do whatever she needs in order to get the job done.
Last year in the semifinal game, Cooke took five charges.
“She’s smart and understands the game really well,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “She knew she could take a charge on No. 4. She’s taken a lot over the years … it’s the stuff that just doesn’t show up in the newspaper or in the media. It takes a knack. It takes a very smart basketball player, and she is certainly one of them.”
So, how does she prepare herself to take a charge?
“I see them coming down and if I’m in line with them, I stand there and take it,” Cooke said. “Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t.”
Cooke also had 12 points for the Crusaders.
The Crusaders’ defense wore out the Lions in the second half. In all, the Lions committed 21 turnovers, and Clear Lake scored just six points in the fourth quarter. Heelan outscored the Lions 12-6 in the final eight minutes.
Heelan held the Lions scoreless in the final 2 minutes, 32 seconds.
Darron Koolstra reminded the Crusaders at halftime that it had trailed before at intermission, even in the playoffs.
The Crusaders were down nine points at halftime, and just a couple Saturday nights ago, they were down to Cherokee by eight at the intermission.
When Koolstra brought that up, the Crusaders realized another comeback was definitely doable.
“These kids have each other’s backs,” Koolstra said. “They keep battling, they work hard, they communicate. We have great senior leadership, and that’s what it takes.”
The main reason why the Crusaders trailed by nine at halftime was because the Lions were shooting really well from 3-point range.
The Lions were 9-for-13 from 3-point territory, and they were on pace to break the state tournament single-game record, which was 15 set by Waukee earlier on Thursday.
With all due respect, the Crusaders wanted the Warriors -- who knocked out East in the quarterfinals on Monday -- to keep the record.
So, the Crusaders mixed up their defenses between their traditional 1-3-1 zone defense and a man-to-man defense.
“We’re going to give up some 3s, but we weren’t expecting them to shoot 9-for-13 in the first half,” Koolstra said. “But, we played against teams this year that have done that to us. Mason City did that to us, and we lost. (Clear Lake) played extremely well, and it’s just a great feeling to come out on top in the end.
“It’s tough, but our kids just fly around, and they just get in the passing lanes,” Koolstra said.
One of the seniors who certainly stepped up in the second half was Katelyn Stanley.
Stanley had just three points -- a 3-pointer -- in the first two quarters, but she helped the Crusaders dig out of their nine-point hole.
Stanley scored 15 points after halftime on 6-for-10 shooting after just making one of four baskets in the first half.
Stanley scored six points on her own in the final 2:26 of the third quarter. The first one was on a conventional 3-point play off a steal-and-score.
Then, Stanley hit one of Heelan’s six 3s in the final minute of the stanza, and that 3-pointer tied the game at 49-49.
At halftime, Koolstra had a conversation with Stanley, giving her a friendly nudge to be more aggressive.
She heard every word from her coach.
“Just look to score and she did that,” Koolstra said. “Over the course of the year, when Katelyn is looking to score, that’s when we are at our best. She’s a great distributor. She’s our point guard, she’s our general. When she gets to the middle and she makes a smart decision … that’s really helpful for us.”
Stanley was Heelan’s second leading scorer with 18 -- Skinner led with 24 -- and she didn’t want her career to end at the state semifinals, where last season ended.
“We were down, and if I kept telling myself that if this is my last game, I was going to go out shooting and did my best,” Stanley said. “Some of our shots weren’t falling, but I didn’t like our score.”
For the first time in 10 years, the Crusaders are back in a championship game. They’ll face North Polk at 8 p.m. Friday.
North Polk upset top-seeded DIke-New Hartford 46-44 as the No. 5 seed.
After the game, Koolstra couldn’t hold back the tears thinking about how many teams could have been capable of making it to the title game.
Now, it’s the 2019-2020 team that will represent Sioux City on statewide television late Friday night.
“We’ve had a lot of good teams that have made it to the semifinals the last seven, eight years, this is just a great feeling,” Koolstra said. “It’s finally settling in.”