Bishop Heelan baseball celebrates Don Wengert's No. 16 being retired

Wengert was a member of that 1987 squad that won a program-record 42 games. He was named second-team All-State in 1988 and was selected to play in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches All-Star Series as a senior. In June of his senior season, he was selected in the MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds, but went to Iowa State to play baseball.

He later was drafted by the Oakland Athletics, which began a 12-year professional baseball career including six seasons in the major leagues.

“Heelan did a lot to me, and it did a lot to my family,” Wengert said. “... I think Heelan taught me hard work. We worked hard. We competed with all these top programs in the state. We had a lot of discipline at Heelan, and it was what I needed. I owe a lot to Heelan, because this is where baseball started.”

Wengert lives in Des Moines now with his family while working for Pfizer, and every year that the Crusaders make it to the state baseball tournament, Wengert makes the effort to go watch his alma mater play and if he has time, he’ll go out to eat with them.

The former Crusaders standout sees the same kind of similarities between the program then and now.