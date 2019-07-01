FORT DODGE, Iowa — Making up games as a result of rainouts, the Bishop Heelan baseball team scheduled a ranked-Ballard squad for a doubleheader on Monday with the games played at Iowa Central Community College.
Ballard, which is ranked sixth in 3A, swept Heelan, which is ranked No. 8 in 3A, 5-4 in both games. Ballard got the walk-off win in the second game.
The losses snap Heelan's four-game winning streak; the Crusaders fell to 20-8.
"Good games to play, kinda state tournament-type games," Heelan coach Andy Osborne said.
In the first game, Ballard scored six runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. All three runs were unearned as Ballard won 5-4. Heelan was down 5-3 going into the seventh and got a run but left the tying run at second base.
T.J. Chamberlain took the loss. He went all seven innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits. He struck out four. Mike Pithan was 2-for-4 as Heelan was held to six hits by Ballard's Jack Luster.
In the second game, the umpire ruled that Ballard's runner was safe at third on a tag, saying the ball came out of the glove. Then Ballard got a little flare in between first and second to bring in the winning run, 5-4.
Christian Velasquez went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs. He struck out four and gave up eight hits. Brant Hogue took the loss in relief and he struck out one batter.
Trent Hope was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Ballard starter Cody Wolfe, who had 52 strikeouts coming into the game, had six strikeouts.
Heelan hosts West for the completion of a doubleheader that was suspended. West led 7-2 in the first inning of the second game. The game will resume at 1 p.m.