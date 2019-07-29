SIOUX CITY — Throughout the season, the Bishop Heelan High School baseball team had to play a different style to be successful.
The Crusaders’ 2018 team made the state tournament by pounding the ball with power, and the lineup totaled 17 home runs in 2018 with Hunter Hope leading the charge with five home runs.
Heelan’s hitters have combined to hit a total of five home runs this season.
The Crusaders knew during winter workouts that the upcoming team wasn’t going to be the power team it has been in past state-tournament runs.
Heelan will make its fourth consecutive appearance at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday as it will face Marion in the Class 3A state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.
“We have to play a different type of baseball,” Crusaders assistant coach Ben Taylor said. “It’s really a testament to Coach (Andy) Osborne to flex some of his baseball muscles and use the tools that we do have here. This team has been a lot more on capitalizing on other team’s mistakes and finding other ways to put pressure on teams.”
Early on in the season, the Crusaders put down a lot of sacrifices to move runners over. Heelan leads all the Class 3A field, and was third in the state with 48 sacrifices.
“It’s about finding ways to add pressure to the other team,” Taylor said. “By taking extra bases and being playmakers, we find ways to manufacture our runs. Then, our pitching and defense holds them in check. It’s a different type of baseball than what we’ve seen in the past.”
Heelan’s lineup may not dig the long ball, but entering the state quarterfinal game Tuesday, the Crusaders have the same amount of doubles as they did in 2018: 69. They can move the lineup along.
Jared Sitzmann, the Crusaders’ lead-off guy, gets the lineup’s engine running.
Osborne credits Sitzmann as being the placesetter for the changed lineup.
If you told me that he was going to do what he has done, I don’t know if I would’ve believed you,” Osborne said. “He was just white hot to start the year.”
Sitzmann started the year by getting 20 hits in the first two weeks, and his average jumped up to about .600. Entering Tuesday’s game, Sitzmann is hitting .441 and is second on the team with 12 doubles.
Jared Sitzmann:
“Obviously, I could get on base more, but I feel like at the start of the game it's my job to get on base to start things and I feel like I did a good job against Sergeant Bluff-Luton getting that first hit, starting things off,” Sitzmann said. “I mean, my goal usually is to get on base first time, just to start everything up and then wherever it goes it goes.”
When Sitzmann gets on, players like Mike Pithan, Ben Dixon and Brant Hogue find ways to get the ball in play and move players over.
Pithan credits he and his teammates for not too doing too much, like aiming for the outfield wall.
“I think our hitters did a good job of just staying with themselves and doing what they're capable of and not trying to do too much,” Pithan said. “So I think that's led to a lot of success this year, as well as bunting and running, that type of stuff too.”
Pithan, Dixon and Hogue are hitting a combined .384, and have produced 35 doubles among themselves.
The one hitter Osborne has been impressed with the most is Hogue.
Sure, a lot of people know about Hogue’s pitching, but he worked on his hitting in the offseason.
That carried over to spring ball when the Crusaders would play intrasquad scrimmages. The ball jumped off Hogue’s bat, and the coaching staff started to notice.
Hogue now sits in the No. 4 spot of the lineup, but he certainly didn’t serve as one last season.
“He’s a legit threat, and you can say that about a lot of these kids,” Osborne said. “Brant was a guy who no doubt was going to hit.”
Hogue is the also the ace of the Crusaders’ pitching staff, but neither Taylor nor Osborne would say who gets the start Tuesday afternoon against the Indians.
No matter who gets the call whether it’s Hogue or TJ Chamberlain, Osborne trusts both pitchers will be fully prepared. Both pitchers engaged in a full-bullpen session Monday before departing for the state capital.