Bishop Heelan baseball resumes, softball cancels season due to COVID-19

According to a statement from Bishop Heelan Catholic School, the baseball team, which had halted their season last Thursday due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, can resume their season starting on Monday.

However, the Heelan softball team had a player test positive for COVID-19 and the decision was made to end the softball team's season. The Crusaders were scheduled to take on OABCIG on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 3A regionals but now the Falcons will move on via forfeit.

The Heelan baseball team has one player that has tested positive for COVID-19 and has other players in quarantine that came in close personal contact with the infected player.

According to Heelan president Dr. John Flanery, the school continues to work with and is following the advice of Siouxland District Health.

