SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan had a big hole to dig out of in Monday's game against West.
The game was the conclusion of the second game of a doubleheader from back on May 23. When the game was suspended, West already had a 7-2 lead in the second inning. Two more runs in the fourth inning gave the Wolverines a seven-run cushion.
Even with the deficit, Heelan coach Andy Osborne had faith in his team's offensive abilities.
"(I told them to) just keep working and that there is a lot of baseball left," Osborne said. "We know that we can generate offense and we can score runs. Nobody was panicking or freaking out. It was just let's start chipping away. We have to start putting zeros up there for (West)."
It didn't take long for Heelan to start chipping away. The Crusaders scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and scored in every inning for the rest of the game.
Heelan tied the game in the seventh with a run and a wild pitch allowed Brant Hogue to score from third in the eighth inning as the Crusaders picked up the 10-9 extra innings walk-off win on Monday.
"The kids were so resilient today. It keeps us in position, that's a good deal," Osborne said. "We chipped away and got ourselves in good position to win the game."
With the offense chipping away from the fourth inning on, the Crusaders pitching and defense needed to hold. T.J. Chamberlain took the mound in the fifth inning and pitched the final four frames. He allowed only one hit, walked one and struck out four to help the Crusaders get back within striking distance again.
Chamberlain also had his first two at-bats of the season. He hit a single and also moved a runner over with a sacrifice fly.
"T.J. comes in and is just lights out. The kid did a great job and that's the senior leadership we are looking for," Osborne said. "That's so important for a senior to step up like that in a game we have to have. He did a great job."
Heelan improved to 21-8 and are 15-4 in the MRAC.
West fell to 13-16 overall and 5-12 in the MRAC. West just missed splitting the season series with the Crusaders but the Wolverines committed six errors in the game and combined to walk five batters.
"We gave them too many free bases," West coach Beau Brown said. "Pitching-wise, we didn't do bad, we just have to minimize those walks. We had some key errors and just not enough hitting late in the game. We didn't finish out strong."
Those are errors West needs to clean up as the regular season starts to draw to a close. Brown, who picked up his 100th win at West a few weeks ago, wants a strong ending to the season, especially since it's his last one with the Wolverines. He's moving to Missouri when the season ends.
"You might have a game or two like this through this stretch. It's tough to get over those a little bit. If we can bounce back and get going in the right direction, there's a lot of baseball left," Brown said. "We can definitely improve as the year goes forward. We played good baseball, we just have to clutch up in the end.
"It will be tough leaving here. They are a good group of boys and just have to finish the season strong."
West extended its lead in the fourth inning when Connor James singled to drive in Jesse Elgert. James later scored on a wild pitch for a 9-2 lead.
Elgert was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in the game and James was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Colby Nieman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Jaren Hollingshead scored twice.
Heelan started to chip away in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Meyer led off with a single and Christian Velasquez walked. Jared Sitzmann doubled to bring in Meyer and Mike Pithan's groundout brought in Velasquez. A sacrifice fly by Trent Hope scored Sitzmann to make it 9-5.
Chamberlain's first single of the season led off the sixth inning and Henry Sealey courtesy ran for him. Sealey then came around to score on Meyer's double to make it 9-6.
Meyer was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
"Josh had really big at-bats for us all day," Osborne said. "He's a kid that hasn't played a ton. He started at the beginning of the year and then found his way out of the lineup. He had a great day today."
Pithan led off the sixth inning with a single and stole second. Hope then hit a ground ball and reached on an error, allowing Pithan to score from second. Hope went to second on Ben Dixon's groundout and to third on a flyout by Chamberlain. Max Venne followed with a two-out double and Heelan was within one, trailing 9-8.
With one out in the seventh, Velasquez walked and stole second. Sitzmann singled to score Velasquez to tie the game.
Hogue had a rough day on the mound, giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits. Chamberlain replaced him in the lineup but Hogue re-entered in the eighth to bat. Hogue reached on an error and went all the way to second. Venne sacrificed Hogue to second and West intentionally walked Knapp and Meyer to load the bases.
A wild pitch gave Hogue his opening and he raced home, just beating the tag to score the winning run for the Crusaders.
"He's not a kid that dwells on the negative. He will turn the page pretty quick on things that don't go well for him," Osborne said. "It wasn't a great at-bat but he got to first, hustled down the line and moved up on a bad throw and turns out to be the winning run."