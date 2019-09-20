SIOUX CITY -- Going into the Sergeant Bluff-Luton game next week, the Bishop Heelan High School football team didn’t want to think about going 0-4.
So, the Crusaders did something about it, and wasted little time to earn a 58-0 much-needed victory on Friday at Memorial Field over West.
The Crusaders tallied 446 total offensive yards against the Wolverines, which dropped to 0-4.
Heelan coach Roger Jansen wanted to simplify the playbook down, just to give sophomore quarterback Luke Longval a boost of confidence.
Jansen wanted to run just three-to-four running formations and a “handful of passing plays” to keep the offense loose-minded and play freely.
“The big thing going into this week is that we wanted our offense to get some consistency,” Jansen said. “Them coming out and doing that and establishing that was huge.”
Entering Friday’s game, the Crusaders’ rushing attack only attained 112 yards combined in the first three games, and Longval completed just 38 percent of his passes.
Jansen’s idea to make the offense simple worked, as the Crusaders scored on three of their first four drives.
“We had to do that so that in order to give these kids the best chance to be successful,” Jansen said.
The scoring for Heelan started 35 seconds into the game, as Longval found senior Spencer Pick for a 31-yard touchdown pass. That play was set up by a Camden Lee reverse rushing play that made a 24-yard rush.
Once Pick caught the first pass from Longval, it seemed like the monkey went off the Crusaders’ back for all the stress caused by a lack of offense and injuries.
“It gave us a lot of confidence, and going into the SBL week, it was really good for us,” Longval said. “We executed, and we had good blocking. The coaches also had a good game plan. It was a lot of fun, it was great.”
The Crusaders’ next score was on a 3-yard run from Longval, and that ended a three-play, 34-yard drive thanks to an interception from Jared Sitzmann.
The Wolverines then turned the ball over on their next possession by a fumble that Heelan sophomore Ian Gill recovered at the West 29.
From there, the Crusaders used six plays to find the end zone for the third time. Lee evaded two Wolverines in the secondary to earn a 24-yard touchdown catch.
Heelan closed the first-quarter scoring out with a safety made by a slew of Heelan defenders with 88 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Crusaders started the second quarter by adding another touchdown 23 seconds in on a 9-yard Sitzmann touchdown reception that made the score 31-0.
Three minutes, 22 seconds later, Heelan senior Michael Rizk earned his first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard scamper on another reverse play.
Then, with 2:32 left in the second quarter, Gill scored on a 14-yard reception thanks to a wide open lane created by two blockers.
Colton Taylor ended the 48-point first half with a 32-yard field goal.
The final two scoring plays for the Crusaders was a third-quarter, 26-yard field goal from Taylor, and a 22-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter by junior Ethan Gilmore.
Gilmore played the majority of the fourth quarter, and led the Crusaders in rushing yards with 79 yards on 10 carries.
Gill had 73 yards on five touches, and senior Jake Kuntz had a 70-yard night on 14 carries.
Longval was 8-for-10 for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
“You just have to take it week-by-week now,” Jansen said. “Our main goal was to get the offense going and keep playing sound on defense.”
Crusaders senior Kobe Clayborne knew that the Crusaders’ locker room would be in a much better frame of mind with a win.
“Just going off three straight losses, it’s hard to keep your team up,” Clayborne said. “Just having that game, being able to get going on offense, it helps going into a big week. This is the biggest week coming up.”
West knew it was in for a challenge, and after the game, all coach Joseph A. Schmitz could say is keep moving forward.
“We have 11, 12 guys that aren’t suited up that should be, so we’re behind the 8-ball already,” Schmitz said. “We couldn’t execute what we had planned. We knew they were going to hit some stuff on us and we needed some answers. It was what it was.”