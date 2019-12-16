Bishop Heelan beats West for third straight win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

West, now 3-3 on the season, stayed within striking distance for three quarters before sending the Crusaders to the foul line 14 times in the final stanza.

Heelan converted nine fourth-quarter free throws, including 6 of 7 by Stanley, another all-state selection last season.

“We’re getting there, we’re definitely putting four quarters together which is just what we’re planning on doing at the end of the year,” Stanley said. “We started off kind of slow against good teams, but we’re getting better every game.”

Heelan forged a 15-10 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 36-28 at halftime, although West got it back to five points on a couple of occasions early in the third quarter.

“They play a lot of kids and that’s the style they play,” Koolstra said. “We have to take care of the ball and make some free throws. We had a little pressure at the end with Ella, I think she had that on her mind, but she’ll get there.”

The Wolverines got 12 points each from Ashleigh Fitzgerald and Braedyn Downs, while Nia Moore was also in double figures with 11 points. But while the Crusaders paraded to the free throw line 27 times, West shot only 10 and nine of those were in the fourth quarter when both teams were fouling at a rapid pace.