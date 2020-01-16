Bishop Heelan bounces back to 56-38 win over C.B. Lincoln to force tie atop MRAC

SIOUX CITY — An already bunched up Missouri River Conference girls basketball race got even tighter after Bishop Heelan stymied Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 56-38 Thursday at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.
Heelan, ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 3A, handed Class 5A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln its first league loss and in the process snapped a seven-game win streak for the Lynx.
The Crusaders, 7-3 overall, moved into a tie for first place in the MRAC with CBAL (9-3), each sporting 6-1 league marks. East High is one game back at 5-2.
Defense was the name of the game for Heelan as its zone gave Abraham Lincoln all kinds of problems. The Crusaders began to open things up in the second quarter, outscoring CBAL 17-6 to take a 33-17 halftime lead.
They held the Lynx to single digits again in the third quarter and led 47-26 despite not scoring for the final four minutes.
Abraham Lincoln’s Lucy Turner had the hot hand early, staking her team to a 7-5 lead with all seven points. Turner, however, didn’t score again until the fourth quarter and the Crusaders limited CBAL’s leading scorer Jillian Shanks – averaging 14 points per game – to just five.
Meanwhile, Heelan came out with plenty of energy both offensively and defensively, hitting nine of its first 17 shots.
“That was good to see, the girls work hard at it, they followed the game plan and we executed and made shots,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “The zone pressure and we had to know where Shanks was all the time. Turner made a few shots but she had some foul trouble and we got to their bench. That was a big part of our game plan and basically everything we had written on the board they did it.”
Katie Cooke gave the Crusaders an early spark, scoring 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first half. Cooke wound up eight of nine from the free throw line and was one of three Heelan players in double figures.
“Our defense has a lot of energy and for us to do it good we have to come out every game like that,” Cooke said. “That’s our goal every game and I think we do real good as a team.
“I think beating a 5A school that’s ranked and leading our conference lets everyone know we’re here to play. We shut down their shooters and tried to get to their bench with foul trouble and it worked.”
Ella Skinner added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders, while Amber Aesoph tacked on 11 points. Heelan forced 25 turnovers and turned a number of those into baskets on the other end.
Abraham Lincoln was coming off a win at East last week and beat the Crusaders twice last season with basically the same team.
“I think that was a little extra motivation for our team,” Koolstra said. “They’re very good but we just took them out of what they liked to do.”
Heelan has now won seven of eight since opening the season with back-to-back losses to Council Bluffs Lewis Central and East.
Mason City beat the Crusaders in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic last week.
“We look at our wins and tonight’s is against a team with a winning record, but I don’t know if you can say that about all of our other games,” Koolstra said. “It’s a good statement that we could beat a 5A ranked team and I was proud of the kids tonight.”
Turner was the only Abraham Lincoln player in double figures with 15 points.
Heelan hosts Spirit Lake on Saturday before traveling across town to face East Monday.