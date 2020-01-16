Bishop Heelan bounces back to 56-38 win over C.B. Lincoln to force tie atop MRAC

“That was good to see, the girls work hard at it, they followed the game plan and we executed and made shots,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “The zone pressure and we had to know where Shanks was all the time. Turner made a few shots but she had some foul trouble and we got to their bench. That was a big part of our game plan and basically everything we had written on the board they did it.”

Katie Cooke gave the Crusaders an early spark, scoring 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first half. Cooke wound up eight of nine from the free throw line and was one of three Heelan players in double figures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Our defense has a lot of energy and for us to do it good we have to come out every game like that,” Cooke said. “That’s our goal every game and I think we do real good as a team.

“I think beating a 5A school that’s ranked and leading our conference lets everyone know we’re here to play. We shut down their shooters and tried to get to their bench with foul trouble and it worked.”

Ella Skinner added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders, while Amber Aesoph tacked on 11 points. Heelan forced 25 turnovers and turned a number of those into baskets on the other end.