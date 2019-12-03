Bishop Heelan boys basketball loses to Treynor in first game at O'Gorman Fieldhouse

“The thing that I think hurt us the most is that we turned it over 22 times,” Foster said. “We only gave them seven offensive boards with their height, but if you turn it over 22 times and then give them seven offensive boards, that’s 29 extra possessions that they get.”

Kevin Candia paced Heelan with 14 points, while Cole Hogue contributed 13 points and Sitzmann 11.

Treynor’s Jack Stogdill led all scorers with 17 points, 12 of those coming in the first half. Jack Tiarks, a 6-4 senior, finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Treynor led 8-7 after one quarter and Heelan’s Koby Bork made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie it at 20-20 at halftime. The Cardinals clung to a 31-29 lead after three quarters until Sitzmann’s trey briefly put Heelan back in front.

The debut of the O’Gorman Fieldhouse was a highly anticipated event. Heelan played an unofficial Hall of Pride contest last week, but Tuesday was the first official game at its new home.

“I love it, we’re so blessed to play in this gym,” Hogue said. “It stinks getting rid of ‘The Pit’ but this is a really good upgrade for sure.”