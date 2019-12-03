Bishop Heelan boys fall in first game at new O'Gorman Fieldhouse

SIOUX CITY -- The festive opening of Bishop Heelan’s sparkling new O’Gorman Fieldhouse went off without a hitch Tuesday night.
For the record, Treynor picked up the first win at the new facility, downing the Crusaders 56-46 in a boys basketball opener for both teams.
Heelan’s undersized roster -- without a player over 6-foot-3 -- fought hard against a talented Treynor squad, but the visiting Cardinals went on a 12-0 fourth-quarter run to secure the victory.
“I just got done telling the guys, it will never not be for effort,” Heelan Coach Andy Foster said. “We competed our tails off. Not to say they didn’t, but somebody’s got to win the ball game so we were trying to foul them at the end to get a possession back here and there.
“We haven’t had much time to work on a press, let alone put one on in a game. I was happy with the retention from the huddle to the floor.”
Heelan took a 32-31 lead in the low-scoring contest when Jared Sitzmann hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter. The Crusaders, though, wouldn’t score again for another four minutes.
In that span, Treynor ran off 12 unanswered points and once it got comfortably in front began a steady trek to the free throw line. The Cardinals shot 24 free throws in the fourth quarter, converting 14.
“The thing that I think hurt us the most is that we turned it over 22 times,” Foster said. “We only gave them seven offensive boards with their height, but if you turn it over 22 times and then give them seven offensive boards, that’s 29 extra possessions that they get.”
You have free articles remaining.
Kevin Candia paced Heelan with 14 points, while Cole Hogue contributed 13 points and Sitzmann 11.
Treynor’s Jack Stogdill led all scorers with 17 points, 12 of those coming in the first half. Jack Tiarks, a 6-4 senior, finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Treynor led 8-7 after one quarter and Heelan’s Koby Bork made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie it at 20-20 at halftime. The Cardinals clung to a 31-29 lead after three quarters until Sitzmann’s trey briefly put Heelan back in front.
The debut of the O’Gorman Fieldhouse was a highly anticipated event. Heelan played an unofficial Hall of Pride contest last week, but Tuesday was the first official game at its new home.
“I love it, we’re so blessed to play in this gym,” Hogue said. “It stinks getting rid of ‘The Pit’ but this is a really good upgrade for sure.”
For decades, Heelan played its home games across the street at the gym fondly referred to as ‘The Pit.’ There were plenty of exciting memories there, to be sure, but the team was anxious to begin a new chapter.
“The energy with our team, students, athletes, coaches, it’s at high level,” Foster said. “I give these guys a day off and I get a message about wanting to come in and shoot because they want to come in and shoot at this new facility.
“There were so many people involved, starting at the top with Tom Betz and his team trying to raise the funds to get this place going. “So many wonderful people stepped up. Whether you worked on it, threw a nail or screw or gave a dollar, this is important.
“We wanted to get it done in August and fell short, that’s construction. We wanted to get it done in October and fell short, that’s construction. But when we finally got the green light to get in here, we grabbed every basketball we could and jetted over here,
“The Pit served its purpose and we have some wonderful memories there that can never be taken away. But it’s time for us to make some new memories and traditions in this new facility.”