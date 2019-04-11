COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan boys soccer team scored in the final minutes of the match against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson to pick up its first win of the season.
With 1:50 left in the match, Heelan was on the attack and Thomas Jefferson was called for a penalty in the box. Jesus Pena, a senior captain for Heelan, took the shot and scored to put the Crusaders up 4-3.
Heelan went on to win by that scored for its first win of the season. Heelan is 1-4 on the season and Thomas Jefferson is 2-3.
Thomas Jefferson took the lead with a goal in the eight minute by Rafael Valdez and Christian Moreno had the assist.
Heelan tied the match in the 12th minute on a goal by Nahom Demisse and was assisted by Marcos Azpeitia. Then the Crusaders took the lead when freshman Nathan Karns in the 26th minute. Pena assisted on the goal.
Thomas Jefferson tied the game in the 36th minute when Moreno scored after an assist by Valdez.
Heelan retook the lead right before the half when Karns scored his second goal of the game. Demisse had the assist.
Thomas Jefferson tied the match in the 50th minute on Colton Costello's goal. Moreno had the assist.
Heelan prevented Thomas Jefferson from taking the lead and won on Pena's penalty kick.
Each team had eight shots on goal. Heelan's Colton Taylor made five saves.
Heelan is schedule to host Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday.