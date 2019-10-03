LE MARS, Iowa — Each week the Bishop Heelan boys golf team seems to improve its scores.
On Thursday, that trend continued as the Crusaders shot their lowest score of the season at the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference meet at Willow Creek Golf Course. Heelan shot a 309 on the season, 13 strokes better than second place, to claim the MRAC team title.
Heelan's Jackson Thompson was the individual MRAC champion after shooting a 71.
"It was a team effort. Everybody was able to find a way to hover around 80 or break 80," Bishop Heelan coach Andy Foster said. "Obviously Jackson did was he always does but the rest of the crew did what they were supposed to do and it was nice to see out of them."
East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton tied for second place with a 322 and East won the tiebreaker to come away with second place with SB-L third. Le Mars was fourth with a 347 and North was fifth with a 378.
The meet was originally scheduled for Tuesday at Willow Creek but heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday forced it to be postponed to Thursday.
"The course took on three inches of rain in the past 48 hours, so they did a phenomenal job of getting it prepared," Foster said. "(Le Mars golf coach) Steve (Wick) did a great job of running this thing."
After Thompson's 71, Brett Sitzmann was next for the Crusaders with a 78. Joe Adams and Drew Determan rounded out the scoring for Heelan as both of them shot an 80 as all of them earned all-conference honors. Even though Zach Uhl didn't break the top four, he finished in the top-10 for the meet. Ethan Mathison added an 86 for Heelan.
"I think guys are getting more and more confidence behind what their ability is, especially when you look at the conditions today," Foster said, "Breezy, 45 degrees, 10 to 15 mile per hour winds. All of those things combined with them understand it's the end of the season and now is when you need to be playing your best, it's good to see."
The scores are a good confidence boost for the Crusaders, because district play is on Tuesday at Heelan's home course, Whispering Creek.
"Moving forward, going into districts at our home course, a place we are familiar with, after shooting 309, it all comes down to that supporting cast and not letting one hole define you or your round," Foster said. "I think it's going to springboard us. I really hope it springboards us into positivity (at district)."
Thompson was the city champion a couple of weeks ago but got off to a slow start on the front nine on Thursday with a 36. He followed that up a 35 on the back nine to finish with a 71 to claim the medalist honors by three strokes.
"I started off slow and didn't swing that well but I scraped together some pars and I got hot on the back nine and got some birdies," Thompson said. "It was cold to start and tough to get loose but it started to warm up by the sixth, seventh hole. This back nine has always set up well for me. I've played it three times this year and I think I've been four-under twice and one or two under today. It sets up really well for me."
Thompson feels like the whole team is playing its best golf at the right time with district play right around the corner.
"I feel pretty good about my game. I have a few things to work on this weekend but I think we are all in a good place right now," Thompson said. "The guys are playing really well right now. I am proud of them, they've worked hard this season. I am glad it's paying off for them."
East was led by Drake Anderson, who shot a 77 and finished in third place and Gavin Cole was one stroke behind with a 78 to finish in fourth place. Both earned all-conference honors. Noah Dickman finished 11th with an 82 and Ethan Spier and Cole Johnson each shot an 85. Aden Gomez shot an 87.
East coach Brian Drent liked how the team golfed on Thursday but feels the team still can go lower.
"I am happy with second place. It wasn't ideal scoring conditions and credit to Heelan for shooting a 309. The course is in great shape. I am pleased with the effort," Drent said. "I think we have another gear left and hopefully we are saving it for Tuesday. There have been a few guys that have played more consistent the past couple of weeks. I still think we need someone on the top-end to really put up a good number for us to get to the state tournament.
"I still think we have one more gear above what we've played this year and maybe Tuesday will be our lucky day."
SB-L's Jacob Massey was the individual runner-up as he shot his lowest score of the season with a 74. Schuyler Warren followed with an 80 and both earned all-conference honors. Peyton Hardie shot an 83 and Reid Cummings shot an 85.
Trey Whidden led Le Mars with an 80 to earn all-conference honors. Spencer Mackey shot an 83.
For North, A.J. Johnson shot an 87. West's Nathan Patterson shot a 97.