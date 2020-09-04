Bishop Heelan builds big halftime lead, cruises for win over Sioux City

The Stars held the Crusaders out of the end zone on three plays, but the officiating crew flagged North on fourth down for running into kicker George Tsiobanos on a 22-yard field goal attempt.

Tsiobanos made the attempt, but the Crusaders wanted six points. On their next play from the 3-yard line, Heelan got the touchdown with a Devionne West 3-yard run with 10:21 left in the second quarter.

Then, Heelan ended North’s ensuing drive, as Sir Brandon Watts got his second interception of the season.

The Crusaders were faced with a 3rd-and-15 in the drive and needed a first down. The Stars’ defense applied that pressure to Favors, but at the Crusaders quarterback found West hanging back in case of emergency.

West caught the pass not far from the line of scrimmage, then West broke a couple tackles to make it to the first-down marker.

The drive continued. Six plays later, the North line seemed to tip the ball as Favors threw under pressure, but the officials penalized the Stars for 15 yards, which allowed the drive to keep going.

West ended that drive with his second 3-yard rushing TD of the night, as he beat the Stars to the far-side pylon at the front of the end zone.