SIOUX CITY -- Throughout the season, the Bishop Heelan High School football team came up just a few plays short.
That theme rang true again on Friday night in a 20-14 loss against Spencer at Memorial Field.
The Crusaders gained the ball back with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left in the game when Tigers quarterback Gage Garnatz made an ill-aimed pitch to running back Isaiah Spencer, and a crew of Crusaders pounced on the ball to give Heelan a chance to tie or win the game.
The Crusaders (2-7) were 31 yards away from the end zone in the final two minutes, but the Tigers defense forced sophomore quarterback Luke Longval to throw four incomplete passes to clinch the win.
Longval’s final pass was a couple yards short to junior wide receiver Brayden Pratt, and the Tigers (5-4) ended the season with a win.
“We just haven’t been able all season to get over the hump,” Heelan coach Roger Jansen said. “For some odd reason, we just could not make the play when we needed it. Obviously, we were looking to get first downs and milk the clock.
“That last play, it was one of those deals that it was there, and we didn’t make the play,” Jansen added. “It wasn’t the fault of anybody else … if it came down to fourth down, we were going to call timeout and make sure everyone was on the same page.”
Jansen is going into the offseason with a clear plan: Find the kids who will stay committed, and instill the feeling to the Crusaders of what it feels like to win, and what it feels like to lose.
“We have to get bigger, stronger and faster, and we have to commit ourselves to that,” Jansen said. “It can’t be one or two days, it’s got to be four days. You have to want to make sure that we do not have another season like this. I think, unfortunately, you keep reminding these kids of how did it feel those seven times? How did it feel those two times? Either you do it, or you can sit up in the grandstands. We’re going to do it with guys who want to do it our way.”
Spencer got the scoring started on its opening drive, and Garnatz closed out a 7-play, 80-yard march with a 3-yard touchdown run after faking an option to Isaiah Spencer.
The Crusaders tied the game with a 10-yard touchdown pass by Longval to senior Christian Velasquez for 10 yards on a third-down attempt.
Velasquez ended his senior season with five catches for 70 yards in the game. Velasquez, whose first passion is baseball, decided to come back out for football after a little persuasion.
You have free articles remaining.
Velasquez got hurt his sophomore year, and decided to sit out his junior year. But, Velasquez was happy that he came back out, despite having a disappointing ending.
“I wasn’t a big fan of football until the coaches and a few of my friends all wanted me to try out at least,” Velasquez said. “I said I’d go to tryouts, and I did, and coaches seemed to enjoy having me. I wasn’t getting a whole lot of playing time, but my friends got hurt. I just don’t know why I didn’t go out sooner.”
The Tigers, meanwhile, then scored on a halfback pass that was thrown by Isaac Pingel to Karter Petzenhauser. That play closed a 13-play, 67-yard drive that featured ground game by Jon Nissen and Isaiah Spencer.
Heelan fumbled and lost the ball on its first play of the ensuing drive, and Spencer turned that into three more points, thanks to a 26-yard field goal by Ian Youngdahl with 31 seconds left in the first half.
Youngdahl then hit his second field goal of the night from the exact same spot on the field with 4:24 left in the third quarter to make the score 20-7.
Heelan knew it had to find the end zone. On their first drive of the fourth quarter, senior running back Jake Kuntz powered the ball in from the 1-yard-line.
The big play of that drive was a 20-yard pass by Longval to Pratt down to the Spencer 16. Longval ended the night 19-for-34 passing with 171 yards. Kuntz’s run came three plays later.
Heelan later stopped Isaiah Spencer on a fourth-and-1 from the Heelan 29 that gave the Crusaders hope, but the Tigers defense again held Heelan in check, as they forced the Crusaders to punt with less than four minutes left.
Isaiah Spencer ran for 113 yards unofficially for 21 carries with his longest carry of the night going for 17 yards in the second half.
Spencer, also a senior, knew he wanted to go out on a high note.
“I kept in mind that this was my last game,” Isaiah Spencer said. “I came in wanting to have fun. I felt like I was picking up decent yards every time. They had confidence in me, and I didn’t let them down. I don’t get brought down very easy.”