Bishop Heelan eagerly awaits state quarterfinal against Des Moines Christian

Yes, they’ve also prepared for the Lions, which has a 22-2 record out of the West Central Activities Conference.

The Crusaders, however, have kept their focus in the off-week.

“It’s almost like, ‘We made it,’ and nothing happens, so we wait, wait and wait,” Koolstra said. “The idea of really getting back to fundamentals, and we did some contests like 3-on-3 tournaments and 2-on-2 tournaments … doing things like that to keep their minds on competing. Our team is focused and driven already. We watched a little video Thursday, and the attention to detail with this group is very good. They’re into it. They’re asking questions. I think they’re determined, and it’s just too bad over a week’s break.”

Koolstra was impressed with the type of feedback the Crusaders gave to the coaching staff after watching themselves against the Bravettes.

The conversations between the coaches and the players were strong and intuitive.

“They mentioned that there’s the pressure that (Cherokee) gave us in that game was something we hadn’t seen all year,” Koolstra said. “It took us out of what we normally do. They speed you up so fast and play more of a helter-skelter game. We just couldn’t get into what we normally do.”