Bishop Heelan eagerly awaits state quarterfinal against Des Moines Christian

SIOUX CITY — It’s holiday break all over again.
When the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team takes the floor at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Class 3A state quarterfinal game against Des Moines Christian, it’ll be 10 days since the Crusaders played their last game.
That game was against Cherokee last Saturday night at MOC-Floyd Valley High School and the Crusaders have been waiting all week to play their first game since.
The Crusaders are in Class 3A this year and with the Class 3A regional finals falling on Feb. 22, all eight Class 3A teams have had to wait a full week.
“It’s a long time between games, and typically we’re in Class 4A, and our qualifying games for the state tournament is on a Tuesday or a Wednesday, but it’s different this year being in 3A, and having our regional final a little over a week for the state tournament,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “It adds a long time to the process, and it reminds us of Christmas break where you have a long time to prepare for one game.”
With the added time off, Koolstra and the Heelan staff decided to give the players a couple of days off from practice that the Crusaders wouldn’t get in a normal week.
When the Crusaders practiced this week, they went back to the basics. They worked on shooting and fundamental drills.
Yes, they’ve also prepared for the Lions, which has a 22-2 record out of the West Central Activities Conference.
The Crusaders, however, have kept their focus in the off-week.
“It’s almost like, ‘We made it,’ and nothing happens, so we wait, wait and wait,” Koolstra said. “The idea of really getting back to fundamentals, and we did some contests like 3-on-3 tournaments and 2-on-2 tournaments … doing things like that to keep their minds on competing. Our team is focused and driven already. We watched a little video Thursday, and the attention to detail with this group is very good. They’re into it. They’re asking questions. I think they’re determined, and it’s just too bad over a week’s break.”
Koolstra was impressed with the type of feedback the Crusaders gave to the coaching staff after watching themselves against the Bravettes.
The conversations between the coaches and the players were strong and intuitive.
“They mentioned that there’s the pressure that (Cherokee) gave us in that game was something we hadn’t seen all year,” Koolstra said. “It took us out of what we normally do. They speed you up so fast and play more of a helter-skelter game. We just couldn’t get into what we normally do.”
West Lyon tried to slow down Heelan in the regional semifinals, but the Crusaders beat West Lyon, 44-34, to set up the regional final with the Bravettes.
The Wildcats were able to get back on defense and got the game slowed down. The Wildcats scouted the Crusaders well because according to Koolstra, they were able to take options away that are normally there.
“It was just jam-packed inside the 3-point line, then three days later, we’re playing a team that picks you up full-court and pressures you nonstop for 32 minutes. It was one extreme to the other,” Koolstra said. “To come out with a win in both of them says a lot about our kids.”
Heelan is making its second straight appearance to the state tournament, but as Koolstra pointed out, this is the first time the Crusaders is in the Class 3A field.
Last season, the Crusaders beat Grinnell in the Class 4A quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual state champion North Scott in the quarterfinals.
This trip marks Heelan’s 11th to the state tournament overall, and to Wells Fargo Arena, it’s the 10th appearance. The only time that the Crusaders played in Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium was in 1984, which the Crusaders lost in the first round to currently-named AGWSR.
Ella Skinner leads the Crusaders in points heading into the state tournament with 16.1 points per game. In the three tournament games, Skinner has 12.3 ppg.
Katelyn Stanley is averaging 12.3 ppg, Amber Aesoph 12.2 and Katie Cooke 10.3. All four girls are seniors.
Des Moines Christian is also making its second straight appearance and fourth overall. All four visits to the state tournament have been since 2014.
The Lions’ two losses have come against Central Decatur and Panorama. They’ve won five straight games, and their longest winning streak has been 15.
DSM Christian has two players who have averaged double figures this season: Moriah Prewitt (18.2 ppg) and Kate Muller (11.0).