Bishop Heelan football promotes Chad Moseman as head coach

“We try to develop the overall athlete instead of focusing on the development of the athlete,” Moseman said. “We will then carry on themes throughout the season. We might have a theme on what does pride mean? What does it mean to be humble? What does it mean to be charitable? We’ll have a coach assigned to that theme during the week and they'll talk about those things.”

“Coach Ryan was always good at that at Morningside,” Moseman added. “They always had great stories of morality for the kids. His leadership off the field what he does with those young men are brilliant. Just his overall demanding of perfection from his coaches and players are things I’ll take from Coach Ryan.”

Even though Moseman was humbled to be at the podium on Thursday, he isn’t under a delusion of grandeur that the Crusaders will have the same type of success they’re accustomed to, but he’s going to make sure the program gets back pointed in the right direction.

“My goal is to make the playoffs and win a lot,” Moseman said. “I’m very honest about developing people. We’re coming off a year that wasn’t very successful, and there are a lot of reasons for that. We need to address those and begin rebuilding. I’m not under any illusions where we need to be. We have a lot of work to do.”

