Bishop Heelan football promotes Chad Moseman as head coach

SIOUX CITY — Chad Moseman will get to live out his dream, and that dream is being the head football coach at Bishop Heelan High School.
Moseman was introduced Thursday as the Crusaders’ next coach at Duffy Hall with other Heelan coaches and players there to support him, including his mentor, Roger Jansen.
“It’s incredibly sweet to follow in the footsteps of the greatest coach in Sioux City history,” Moseman said of Jansen. “I can’t fill those shoes. It would be horribly prideful for me to even think that. That’s a tall task. I’m never going to be Roger Jansen. I just hope I can be a little bit of that.”
Moseman was the offensive line coach at Heelan the previous two years. Other stops along Moseman’s way included Lawton-Bronson, Exira-EHK, River Valley, North, the Sioux City Stampede and Morningside College.
Moseman graduated from Heelan in 1990 and was the team captain of the 1989 state runner-up football team.
During his remarks, Moseman reflected on his faith and the people who got him there, which included Jansen and current Mustangs coach Steve Ryan.
“I’m only here because of the giants that have come before me,” Moseman said. “(Roger) was my mentor, I love him. It’s because of him that I’m here. My main word here today is humility.”
Jansen — who coached Moseman at Heelan and the Crusaders for a combined 18 years over three stints — was at the introductory press conference.
“It’s a special day,” Jansen said. “He’s done all the things that needs to be done to have this opportunity. He and I rode home quite a bit after practice, and we had a lot of time to talk football, talk life. I knew that when I came back, he was one of the guys to take it back. He’s a Heelan guy and he has passion.”
Jansen credited Moseman for being a good assistant coach for the last couple of seasons. He’s most proud of Moseman’s humility and is thrilled that Moseman will take over the Crusaders football program.
“The dear Lord works in many strange ways,” Jansen said. “I knew even when he was at Lawton and when we played them in 2008, 09, I knew at that time, one, he was a good coach and two, his dream job was Heelan High School, just like my dream job was Heelan High School. And, for him to fulfill that dream, it’s not very often that your dreams come true.”
The selection committee was impressed with Moseman’s presentation during the interview process, and he showed a commitment to developing the players both on and off the field.
“Chad Moseman impressed our selection committee with his organization and his whole program approach,” Heelan principal Christian Bork said. “With attention to rigorous offseason conditioning, leadership and character development, in addition to efficiency at practice, Coach Moseman set himself apart from a number of applicants.”
Moseman is also the boys track coach at Heelan, so he’ll hit the ground running in about a month.
Under Moseman, the Crusaders will run a pistol spread option offense. Moseman hopes the Crusaders can be versatile enough to go from a four-quick set to double tight, and he’ll make it fit the needs of the athletes that he has.
Moseman also said most of the coaching staff will be retained for the 2020 season.
Last year, the Crusaders had the fewest amount of total offensive yards in Class 3A-District 1 with 2,311 yards. The Crusaders also had the fewest touchdowns with 21.
Moseman wouldn’t say what type of defensive scheme he planned on using, only to say it’ll be up to the defensive coordinator for him to decide.
“We’re going to be aggressive, and we’re going to get after people,” Moseman said. “The big thing for all the guys is to go out for track or soccer, get to the weight room, commit to the offseason program and get into the leadership training I’m going to offer. I think all those things will help them take big strides going into the next season.”
The leadership training course will last up to 10 weeks in the offseason. Moseman has a booklet that he’ll have the players go through the qualities of servant leadership. He’ll teach the players about faith, purpose, humility and charity.
“We try to develop the overall athlete instead of focusing on the development of the athlete,” Moseman said. “We will then carry on themes throughout the season. We might have a theme on what does pride mean? What does it mean to be humble? What does it mean to be charitable? We’ll have a coach assigned to that theme during the week and they'll talk about those things.”
“Coach Ryan was always good at that at Morningside,” Moseman added. “They always had great stories of morality for the kids. His leadership off the field what he does with those young men are brilliant. Just his overall demanding of perfection from his coaches and players are things I’ll take from Coach Ryan.”
Even though Moseman was humbled to be at the podium on Thursday, he isn’t under a delusion of grandeur that the Crusaders will have the same type of success they’re accustomed to, but he’s going to make sure the program gets back pointed in the right direction.
“My goal is to make the playoffs and win a lot,” Moseman said. “I’m very honest about developing people. We’re coming off a year that wasn’t very successful, and there are a lot of reasons for that. We need to address those and begin rebuilding. I’m not under any illusions where we need to be. We have a lot of work to do.”