Bishop Heelan girls basketball advances to state semifinals with 50-38 win

DES MOINES -- The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team used its defense Tuesday morning to beat Des Moines Christian 50-38 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena.
Heelan (20-4) forced Des Moines Christian (22-3) to 22 turnovers, and Ella Skinner led the Crusaders with seven steals.
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Heelan's Ella Skinner drives to the basket around Des Moines Christian's Megan Miller during Heelan vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Heelan's Amber Aesoph guards Des Moines Christian's Ashlyn Bakke during Heelan vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Des Moines Christian's Maren Miller, left, Heelan's Katelyn Stanley, center, and Heelan's Lauryn Peck reach for a rebound during Heelan vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Heelan's Sydney Pratt, left, and Lauryn Peck, right, guard Des Moines Christian's Ellie Schlapkohl during Heelan vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Des Moines Christian's Blayne Ingram reacts as Heelan's Ella Skinner pulls down a rebound during Heelan vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Heelan's Katie Cooke runs out onto the court during introductions of Heelan vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Heelan's Ella Skinner looks to put up a shot around Des Moines Christian's Blayne Ingram (33) during Heelan vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Heelan coach Darron Koolstra reacts to a play during Heelan vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Heelan's Amber Aesoph makes a shot during Heelan vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Heelan's Kenley Meis trys to pass between Des Moines Christian's Megan Miller, left, and Kaitlyn Mumm during Heelan vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the game 50-38.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan vs Des Moines Christian state basketball
Heelan fans cheer the team's win over Des Moines Christian in Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Heelan won the game 50-38.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana state basketball
North Scott's Grace Boffeli collides with Clear Creek-Amana's Calia Clubb during North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana Class 4A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. At right is Clear Creek-Amana's Whitney Traetow.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana state basketball
North Scott's Grace Boffeli blocks a shot by Clear Creek-Amana's Emily Sly during North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana Class 4A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana state basketball
North Scott coach TJ Case ad the bench react to a three-point basket during North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana Class 4A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana state basketball
North Scott's Presley Case chases down a loose ball in front of Clear Creek-Amana's Whitney Traetow during North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana Class 4A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana state basketball
North Scott fans react to a play during North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana Class 4A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana state basketball
North Scott's Grace Boffeli, back, and Clear Creek-Amana's Gracie Downes reach fro a rebound during North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana Class 4A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana state basketball
North Scott's Presley Case guards Clear Creek-Amana's Whitney Traetow during North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana Class 4A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana state basketball
North Scott's Adriane Latham looks to shoot around Clear Creek-Amana's Meagan Harvey during North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana Class 4A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana state basketball
North Scott's Grace Boffeli puts up a shot while being guarded by Clear Creek-Amana's Calia Clubb during North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana Class 4A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The Crusaders had 12 steals overall. Amber Aesoph had the second-most steals with three, and the majority of her 14 points came in transition.
Skinner led the Crusaders with 19 points.
With the win, the Crusaders play Clear Lake in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. It's the second straight year that the Crusaders have reached the state semifinals.
This story will be updated.
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!