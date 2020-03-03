You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bishop Heelan girls basketball advances to state semifinals with 50-38 win
View Comments
alert
IGHSAU CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS | BISHOP HEELAN 50, DES MOINES CHRISTIAN 38

Bishop Heelan girls basketball advances to state semifinals with 50-38 win

{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES -- The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team used its defense Tuesday morning to beat Des Moines Christian 50-38 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena.

Heelan (20-4) forced Des Moines Christian (22-3) to 22 turnovers, and Ella Skinner led the Crusaders with seven steals. 

The Crusaders had 12 steals overall. Amber Aesoph had the second-most steals with three, and the majority of her 14 points came in transition. 

Skinner led the Crusaders with 19 points. 

With the win, the Crusaders play Clear Lake in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. It's the second straight year that the Crusaders have reached the state semifinals. 

This story will be updated. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News