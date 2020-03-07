Bishop Heelan girls basketball uses defense, energy all season long en route to championship

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The confetti fell, and so did some tears from some of the faces of the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team after a 53-46 state championship win over North Polk on Friday.
Even though the Crusaders had received their trophy, championship T-shirts and plenty of hugs from their teammates, the moment of victory didn’t sink in until they were posing for a team photo and a member from the Iowa High School Athletic Union draped black, pink and white confetti from above.
“I really am in shock, this is an incredible feeling,” Crusaders senior Katelyn Stanley said. “We fought so hard to get here. I’m so proud of my team.”
It’s the first state championship for the Crusaders (22-4) since 2010, and it’s the first state title for the Crusaders since returning to Class 3A.
Heelan won yet another game with its defense.
This time around, the Crusaders forced 23 turnovers, and they wasted little time creating problems for North Polk’s offense.
“What a performance … it was really a great performance,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “On defense, that was the name of the game, and we said that earlier this week. They made some defensive plays. A great mix of kids who know their role. They have a lot of confidence in each other.”
The Crusaders forced two turnovers in as many possessions on the Comets. By the time North Polk coach Clint Albertsen called his first timeout, the Comets committed six turnovers.
Albertsen was forced to call another timeout a couple minutes later after the Crusaders had three more steals, two from Skinner and one from Stanley.
“We executed our defense well enough to the point where they didn’t know where to pass it,” Skinner said. “They were turning it over and giving it to us.”
The Crusaders jumped out to a 19-5 lead, and at the end of the first quarter, the Crusaders scored 12 points off turnovers.
Senior Katie Cooke had five points in that run. Freshman Kenley Meis and Skinner also hit 3-pointers in that run.
After taking a big charge in the final minute of Thursday’s 61-57 semifinal win over Clear Lake, Cooke took five additional charges.
Cooke admitted after the win on Thursday that she takes charges out of necessity, and Koolstra appreciated her willingness to take the amount of charges she had taken not only this season, but throughout her career.
On the other side of that zone was senior Amber Aesoph, who provided the energy to the defense.
She knew that was her role, and drew from her endurance as a distance runner in cross country and track.
“Everyone always says that they’ve never seen anything like our defense,” Aesoph said. “We just bring the energy and our energy always has to be at that level. It’s so important (to bring that energy). I try to give it everything I have, we all do, and yeah, we go out and give everything. It shows how much we want it. Defense is our game.
The defense was solid throughout the state tournament run, but it wasn’t always that way.
Heelan started off the season with two losses after being the No. 1 ranked team in the preseason by the IGHSAU. Those two losses came at the hands of Lewis Central and East.
The Crusaders allowed 59 to the Titans and 60 to the Black Raiders.
“Coach said coming into the season that we should be ranked No. 1, and with those early losses, we kind of got off to a rough start, but we found our path obviously,” Stanley said. “It definitely taught us that we didn’t like to lose. We could very well have won a lot more of our games … we needed to find our paths.”
Koolstra knew that the defensive execution could improve.
The Monday following the East loss -- which was on a Saturday -- Koolstra spent the entire practice on defense.
There were very little shots taken, and a lot of first-team reps on the defensive end, honing in on the Crusaders’ main two defenses -- a 1-3-1 zone and a “buzz” 2-3 zone -- were more aggressive than the losses to the Titans and Black Raiders.
“I knew they could do it, but the girls had to believe they could do it,” Koolstra said. “... We spent a lot of time defense this year, more than ever. I’ve had a lot of teams where we worked on a lot of offense, a lot of shooting. This year, we ran a lot more set plays on offense, but the No. 1 focus since the beginning of the season was defense.”
According to Heelan assistant coach Jeff Donaldson, the coaches threw different defenses at the girls to see what worked best.
They thought a man-to-man defense was the best option, but the Crusaders’ length and athleticism worked at its best in their zone sets.
“We figured that out late last year,” Donaldson said. “Each game is different. In this particular game, you could see North Polk having trouble completing passes. We stuck with the buzz defense 95 percent of the game. We use buzz for energy, we’ll start the game with it for a couple of possessions.”
You have free articles remaining.
Offensively, Skinner led the Crusaders with 19 points. Cooke scored 13 and Stanley had 10.
North Polk's Jaedon Murphy had a 17-point, 15-rebound game.
Meis hits big 3
Perhaps the biggest legend of the game on Friday is that Meis called “bank” on her buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Did she call it?
“I guess so,” Meis said.
With the clock ticking down in the final seconds, Stanley found Meis curling near the top of the key, and right before the light sounded, Meis banked home the shot just behind the high school 3-point line.
That 3-pointer gave the Crusaders a 25-15 lead at the half.
“I knew there wasn’t very much time left,” Meis said. “Katelyn saw me open, and I thought the (North Polk) girl was going to come close to blocking it. It really changed the whole game. Going into half with a lot of momentum is what we wanted.”
Meis hit two 3s in the game en route to a seven-point game.
“I feel like I’ve done my part,” Meis said. “These seniors have really helped me get to the spot where I am right now.”
That’s not the first big postseason play that Meis has made in her early Crusaders career. During the softball playoffs, Meis hit an eighth-inning triple against Le Mars in a regional semifinal that set up the game-winning hit from Kennedy Bork.
All-tournament team
Skinner was named the Class 3A tournament captain, and Stanley was voted onto the team, too.
It’s Skinner’s second straight year on the team. Over the course of the tournament, Skinner led all scorers with 62 points and was third in rebounds with 17. She led the tournament in field goals attempted (42) and field goals made (22).
Skinner also had a tournament-high in steals with 11.
“Honestly, I played every single game like it was my last,” Skinner said. “I knew there was going to be another game, but it’s never guaranteed.”
Stanley wanted a piece of the all-tournament team, too. She watched Skinner make the team last season, and set a goal.
She didn’t say much about her goal to Koolstra or the rest of her teammates, but Stanley knew she was just as good as anyone else in Class 3A.
Stanley led the 3A tournament with assists (14), was second in rebounds (19) and steals (10) and was third in blocks (4) and minutes played (87 out of 96 regulation minutes).
Stanley was fifth in points with 33 total in the wins against Des Moines Christian, Clear Lake and North Polk.
“I think I realized at the end of the season I needed to work on my game,” Stanley said.
Another trophy at the Donaldson household
Donaldson experienced another state title on Friday night.
Eleven years after his daughter, Britni, won a Class 4A championship for the North Stars, Donaldson added another championship to the family.
“I wouldn’t have stayed this long if it wasn’t for the kids’ attitudes, and how fun it was to be around them,” Jeff Donaldson said. “They work hard, and they look you in the eye.”
It’s been a memorable last 365 days for the Donaldson family.
Britni Donaldson was a data analyst for last year’s NBA champion Toronto Raptors, and this year, she’s on the bench as an assistant coach.
“It’s unbelievable,” Jeff Donaldson said. “We’ve been very fortunate. We’re a family that loves basketball. We’re around successful teams and we’re very blessed. It’s been a memorable year, but we have a lot of the year left.”