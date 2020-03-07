Bishop Heelan girls basketball uses defense, energy all season long en route to championship

“Everyone always says that they’ve never seen anything like our defense,” Aesoph said. “We just bring the energy and our energy always has to be at that level. It’s so important (to bring that energy). I try to give it everything I have, we all do, and yeah, we go out and give everything. It shows how much we want it. Defense is our game.

The defense was solid throughout the state tournament run, but it wasn’t always that way.

Heelan started off the season with two losses after being the No. 1 ranked team in the preseason by the IGHSAU. Those two losses came at the hands of Lewis Central and East.

The Crusaders allowed 59 to the Titans and 60 to the Black Raiders.

“Coach said coming into the season that we should be ranked No. 1, and with those early losses, we kind of got off to a rough start, but we found our path obviously,” Stanley said. “It definitely taught us that we didn’t like to lose. We could very well have won a lot more of our games … we needed to find our paths.”

Koolstra knew that the defensive execution could improve.

The Monday following the East loss -- which was on a Saturday -- Koolstra spent the entire practice on defense.