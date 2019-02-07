SIOUX CITY – Bishop Heelan defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Wednesday 64-51. Bishop Heelan ended the night with four girls in double-digit scoring.
Ella Skinner had a team-high with 16 points, Katie Cooke had 15, Amber Aesoph had 13 and Katelyn Stanley had 10. The game was played at Bishop Heelan high school.
Heelan was down seven midway through the first quarter before the girls started to pick it up. They came back to pass the Yellowjackets early in the second quarter and never looked back. The Yellowjackets had two top scorers, Allison Schubert with 18 points and LaTeah Willie with 17.
The Yellowjackets fell to 11-9 on the year, Heelan improved to 15-4 record.
Heelan will play their next game at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Saturday.