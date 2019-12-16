Bishop Heelan girls beat West for third straight win

SIOUX CITY -- Much is expected from the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team this winter.
The Crusaders returned four starters from a state semifinalist and were No. 1 in the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 3A ratings.
However, Coach Darron Koolstra’s veteran squad lost its first two games of the season, falling to Council Bluffs Lewis Central and city rival East.
That cost Heelan a few spots in the ratings, but the No. 4 Crusaders have bounced back with three straight wins, the latest a 68-54 victory over West Monday at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.
“East is going to be at the top of our conference and we knew that going in and Lewis Central is always tough down there,” Koolstra said. “We could easily be 5-0 right now but we’re not. We’re learning about rotations, but we’ve got such great leadership with our seniors and they’re going to play a lot of minutes.”
Three of those seniors -- Katelyn Stanley, Ella Skinner and Amber Aesoph -- combined for 57 points and 26 rebounds against feisty West.
Stanley finished scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Skinner had 20 points and 12 caroms. Aesoph contributed 14 points and four boards.
Skinner, a first team all-state pick last season who recently committed to Wayne State College, had a chance to reach 1,000 points for her career but will have to wait at least another game.
You have free articles remaining.
West, now 3-3 on the season, stayed within striking distance for three quarters before sending the Crusaders to the foul line 14 times in the final stanza.
Heelan converted nine fourth-quarter free throws, including 6 of 7 by Stanley, another all-state selection last season.
“We’re getting there, we’re definitely putting four quarters together which is just what we’re planning on doing at the end of the year,” Stanley said. “We started off kind of slow against good teams, but we’re getting better every game.”
Heelan forged a 15-10 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 36-28 at halftime, although West got it back to five points on a couple of occasions early in the third quarter.
“They play a lot of kids and that’s the style they play,” Koolstra said. “We have to take care of the ball and make some free throws. We had a little pressure at the end with Ella, I think she had that on her mind, but she’ll get there.”
The Wolverines got 12 points each from Ashleigh Fitzgerald and Braedyn Downs, while Nia Moore was also in double figures with 11 points. But while the Crusaders paraded to the free throw line 27 times, West shot only 10 and nine of those were in the fourth quarter when both teams were fouling at a rapid pace.
West’s Downs tallied eight points in the third quarter. The Wolverines came within 41-36 midway through the stanza and trailed 50-43 heading into the final quarter.
The Crusaders tried desperately to get their star post player to 1,000 points, feeding her the ball down the stretch whenever possible. Skinner, though, missed four free throws in the fourth quarter and heads to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Friday needing just three points to reach the milestone.
“She was real close,” Stanley said of Skinner. “But I know she’ll get those three points right away in the next game and we’ll all be there to support her.”