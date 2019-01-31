SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan moved into a tie for first place in the Missouri River Conference with a 71-40 girls basketball triumph over West Thursday at West High.
The Crusaders, ranked No. 8 in Iowa Class 4A, extended their winning streak to six games with a dominating defensive performance.
Four players also reached double figures for Heelan, now 13-3 overall and 6-3 in the MRAC. East, which was idle Thursday, also has a 6-3 conference mark.
“We’re tied (for the conference lead) and I think the girls had that in mind as one of their goals,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “It felt like we were going to let that slip away but they’ve had a good January and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Heelan put together a 7-1 record in the month of January, playing a difficult schedule. Its only loss this month came to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
Junior post Ella Skinner continued her outstanding play, posting yet another double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Sydney Pratt, another junior, caught fire from beyond the arc, cashing in on four 3-pointers to tally a season-high 15 points. Katelyn Stanley and Amber Aesoph chipped in 10 points apiece.
Defense, however, dictated the outcome of this contest. Heelan harassed West (8-12, 6-6) into a 14-for-58 shooting night and outscored the Wolverines 40-19 in the second half.
“You have to give Coach (Jeff) Donaldson credit for that, he’s our defensive guy and we spend a lot of time on our defense,” Koolstra said. “I’ve had good teams in the past that shot the ball extremely well. We work a lot on defense and it’s paying off.”
In a sign of things to come, West made just 1 of 14 in the first quarter, but trailed only 12-7 as both teams got off to a rather rocky start. Heelan went on a late run in the second quarter to take a 31-23 halftime lead, then extended that to 17 points at the end of the third quarter.
West was limited to five points in 2 of 15 shooting in the fourth quarter.
“We just didn’t come with the energy we needed to get that win,” West Coach Betsy Boetger said. “We were making mistakes that we just can’t make at this point of the season that put them up and they kept increasing the lead. And, we were missing way too many shots inside.
“They’re a good team, don’t get me wrong, but we weren’t getting our shots to fall and didn’t have the energy we needed.”
Hope Wagner paced the Wolverines with 12 points.
Heelan completed a season sweep of the Wolverines, having won 74-62 on Dec. 18 at Heelan.