Bishop Heelan girls even mark at 2-2

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Rebuilding a state championship basketball team from scratch makes for a fair share of growing pains.
Even the coaching staff is new for the Sioux City Bishop Heelan girls, who evened their record at 2-2 with a 44-35 win over South Sioux City Thursday at the Mini-Dome.
Heelan lost all five starters from last season’s Iowa Class 3A state championship squad and Jay Wright has taken over the head coaching duties from Darron Koolstra.
“We’re just a work in progress,” Wright said. “But the good stretches are getting longer and the bad stretches are getting shorter.
“Whether we execute perfectly or we don’t, tonight I thought we showed toughness. They made a run and we withstood it, we got knocked down a little bit and showed some toughness and kept attacking.”
Heelan jumped to a 14-4 lead after one quarter and still enjoyed a nine-point halftime cushion. South Sioux City, however, rallied in the third quarter, pulling within four points.
The Crusaders, though, fended off the challenge despite a cold shooting night.
“I was really proud of that toughness we showed even more so than execution. They picked up their pressure in the fourth quarter and we only had one turnover," Wright said. “We’ve been turning it over like crazy and then when it got to be crunch time we took care of the ball and executed when we needed to.”
Kenley Meis and Lauryn Peck – two players who saw action off the bench as freshmen last season – accounted for all of Heelan’s points in the first quarter.
A basket by Lauren LaFleur with four seconds left in the half gave the Crusaders a 25-14 lead at intermission.
South Sioux City made just 1 of 12 shots in the second quarter and Heelan went cold in the third, converting only 1 of 14. The Cardinals took advantage, cutting a nine-point deficit with just under three minutes left to 28-24 on a rebound and basket by Jalen Galvin with 1:55 remaining.
Heelan’s Payton Schermerhorn scored the only points the rest of the quarter, making two free throws with 51 seconds left.
The Cardinals’ Hannah Strom nailed a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, pulling her team within 30-27.
Heelan began a steady stream to the free throw line the rest of the quarter but made only 7 of 17 in the final stanza. It was still a six-point game, 36-30, with just over three minutes to go.
But Peck hit a 3-pointer and Meis added a bucket, pushing Heelan’s lead back to 11 points.
Peck scored a game-high 14 points, while Meis tacked on 13 points. They were the only players reaching double figures.
“We knocked down some shots early and the last few games we’ve struggled to get those first few baskets,” Wright said. “I think we defended better because we scored. Really proud of the effort all the way around.”
South Sioux City, likewise, is rebuilding since winning the school’s 12th Nebraska Class B state title in 2017 and finishing as state runner-up the next season.
Steve Selk replaced Molly Hornbeck and is now in his second season as head coach. The Cardinals slipped to 0-3 with the setback.
Galvin, a 6-foot senior, led SSC with eight points and seven rebounds. Senior Kyra Fischer contributed seven points and a team-high nine rebounds.
South Sioux City, though, shot just 22 percent from the field.
