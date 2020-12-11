Bishop Heelan girls even mark at 2-2

Kenley Meis and Lauryn Peck – two players who saw action off the bench as freshmen last season – accounted for all of Heelan’s points in the first quarter.

A basket by Lauren LaFleur with four seconds left in the half gave the Crusaders a 25-14 lead at intermission.

South Sioux City made just 1 of 12 shots in the second quarter and Heelan went cold in the third, converting only 1 of 14. The Cardinals took advantage, cutting a nine-point deficit with just under three minutes left to 28-24 on a rebound and basket by Jalen Galvin with 1:55 remaining.

Heelan’s Payton Schermerhorn scored the only points the rest of the quarter, making two free throws with 51 seconds left.

The Cardinals’ Hannah Strom nailed a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, pulling her team within 30-27.

Heelan began a steady stream to the free throw line the rest of the quarter but made only 7 of 17 in the final stanza. It was still a six-point game, 36-30, with just over three minutes to go.

But Peck hit a 3-pointer and Meis added a bucket, pushing Heelan’s lead back to 11 points.

Peck scored a game-high 14 points, while Meis tacked on 13 points. They were the only players reaching double figures.