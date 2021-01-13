Bishop Heelan girls get seventh straight win

“We talked about we might get down six to eight points, but to keep playing, keep grinding,” Heelan Coach Jay Wright said. “We’ve been a really good second-half team all year long. We haven’t been shooting free throws very well but tonight we knocked down eight of 10 in the fourth quarter. That’s how you win close games.”

Salker scored 15 points and Maddie Hinkel 11 for SB-L, which led at every quarter break. It was 13-11 after one, 18-17 at halftime and 31-28 at the end of the third.

As the game wore on, it was clear that whoever made the least mistakes was going to win. As it turned out, miscues doomed the Warriors.

“Realistically, turnovers have cost us wins in the last three games,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Joe Hardy said. “They play man-to-man defense and are very aggressive with it. I think we were so gung-ho to get out and push the ball up the floor that sometimes we forgot to bring the ball with us.”

Wright said early in the game that both teams were amped up. It was a rivalry game and more fans are now being allowed into games.

“I was worried about turnovers because they are so long,” Wright said. “They’re tipping passes away and getting deflections, they’re long and quick enough that they can get there and get it.