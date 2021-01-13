Bishop Heelan girls get seventh straight win

SERGEANT BLUFF – It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Sioux City Bishop Heelan girls basketball team kept its winning streak alive here Tuesday night.
Despite turning the ball over 25 times, the Crusaders found enough buckets to edge Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43-40 for their seventh consecutive victory.
Heelan, which has won seven in a row since dropping its first two games of the season, rallied in the fourth quarter to overtake a mistake-prone SB-L squad.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, now 4-4 after its third straight loss, committed a whopping 31 turnovers.
Trailing by three points at the end of the third quarter, Heelan outscored the Warriors 15-9 in the final eight minutes.
Payton Schermerhorn did most of the damage in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of her 11 points. The sophomore was clutch from the free throw line, sinking 7 of 8 and Heelan was 8-for-10 from the stripe as a team in the final stanza.
The Crusaders held SB-L scoreless until Emma Salker finally scored a basket with 2:23 left in the fourth quarter. In that span, Heelan ran off nine unanswered points, taking a 37-31 lead.
Lauryn Peck kept the Crusaders afloat offensively for most of the contest, finishing with a game-high 16 points.
“We talked about we might get down six to eight points, but to keep playing, keep grinding,” Heelan Coach Jay Wright said. “We’ve been a really good second-half team all year long. We haven’t been shooting free throws very well but tonight we knocked down eight of 10 in the fourth quarter. That’s how you win close games.”
Salker scored 15 points and Maddie Hinkel 11 for SB-L, which led at every quarter break. It was 13-11 after one, 18-17 at halftime and 31-28 at the end of the third.
As the game wore on, it was clear that whoever made the least mistakes was going to win. As it turned out, miscues doomed the Warriors.
“Realistically, turnovers have cost us wins in the last three games,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Joe Hardy said. “They play man-to-man defense and are very aggressive with it. I think we were so gung-ho to get out and push the ball up the floor that sometimes we forgot to bring the ball with us.”
Wright said early in the game that both teams were amped up. It was a rivalry game and more fans are now being allowed into games.
“I was worried about turnovers because they are so long,” Wright said. “They’re tipping passes away and getting deflections, they’re long and quick enough that they can get there and get it.
“We adjusted, it was better than it was early. Part of it was defense and part of it was nerves. We played a lot more under control in the second half and took care of it better.”
Peck had eight of her points in the first quarter, nailing a pair of 3-pointers. But two free throws by Salker with 3.4 seconds left gave SB-L a two-point lead.
The teams combined for just 11 points in the second quarter. SB-L clung to a one-point lead despite getting only five shots.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was 9-for-26 from the field in the second half.
Heelan took a 32-31 lead on a basket by Schermerhorn with four minutes left in the game. Peck then got a steal and layup and next time down the court drained another 3-pointer, making it 37-31.
A conventional 3-point play by Nya Lul – who pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds – pulled the Warriors within 37-36 with 1:45 remaining.
Heelan then milked the clock before Schermerhorn was fouled and made two free throws with 47 seconds left. After SB-L turned it over, Kenley Meis made the first of two charity tosses, stretching it to a four-point advantage with 34 ticks left on the clock.
Salker worked inside for a bucket with 25 seconds left, but Schermerhorn made two more free throws two seconds later. The Warriors’ final points came on a basket by Payton Hardy, but once again it was Schermerhorn, who made another free throw with 10 seconds left.
SB-L was unable to get a good look at a potential game-tying 3-point shot before the buzzer sounded.