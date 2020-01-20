Bishop Heelan girls move into first place in MRAC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It was a game of runs but we told them at halftime we’re going to have runs and they are too,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “Beating a good team on their home floor and an important game in the conference. We let one go last time we played them and I think we had a lot of focus and energy tonight.”

The 14-0 run helped Heelan forge an eight-point lead after one quarter. East trimmed it to 24-19 at halftime and briefly took the lead on the long bomb by Tucker.

The Black Raiders fought back from the 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, cutting it to 53-51 on another three by Tucker with 1:39 left, but didn’t score again.

Heelan was 8-for-8 from the line in the final minute of the game.

Amber Aesoph scored a team-high 19 points and was once again a catalyst in Heelan’s zone defense, which harassed East into 27 turnovers.

“After that last game at our place, we took that to heart and left it all out there,” Aesoph said. “Tips and deflections are huge for us. We try to get steals as much as we can and keep moving it up the floor. Our transition game is our best part, so we just want to stay strong.”