Bishop Heelan girls move into first place in MRAC

SIOUX CITY – Consecutive victories over its two closest competitors has vaulted Bishop Heelan into sole possession of first place in the Missouri River Conference girls basketball standings.
Heelan turned back East 61-51 Monday at East, moving to 7-1 in the MRAC and one-half game ahead of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, which it conquered in its last outing, 56-38, last Thursday.
The Crusaders, ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 3A, improved to 8-3 overall and avenged one of their losses. East (9-4, 6-3) won the first matchup of longtime city rivals, 59-55, on Dec. 7 at Heelan.
Heelan went on a couple of key spurts, scoring 14 straight points after spotting the Black Raiders the first bucket of the game, then 13 more in the last two minutes of the third quarter and into the start of the fourth.
Katlynn Tucker gave East its first lead since the early going, canning a 3-pointer with just over three minutes left in the third quarter, 33-32.
Heelan’s Katie Cooke answered with a trey and Ella Skinner put in a rebound shot, then Kenley Meis drained another 3-pointer before the end of the third stanza. Four free throws to start the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 45-33.
The Crusaders were in the bonus early in the fourth quarter and cashed in from the foul line, making 17 of 22 in the final stanza. Heelan wound up 21 of 28 from the stripe compared to 9 of 10 for East.
“It was a game of runs but we told them at halftime we’re going to have runs and they are too,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “Beating a good team on their home floor and an important game in the conference. We let one go last time we played them and I think we had a lot of focus and energy tonight.”
The 14-0 run helped Heelan forge an eight-point lead after one quarter. East trimmed it to 24-19 at halftime and briefly took the lead on the long bomb by Tucker.
The Black Raiders fought back from the 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, cutting it to 53-51 on another three by Tucker with 1:39 left, but didn’t score again.
Heelan was 8-for-8 from the line in the final minute of the game.
Amber Aesoph scored a team-high 19 points and was once again a catalyst in Heelan’s zone defense, which harassed East into 27 turnovers.
“After that last game at our place, we took that to heart and left it all out there,” Aesoph said. “Tips and deflections are huge for us. We try to get steals as much as we can and keep moving it up the floor. Our transition game is our best part, so we just want to stay strong.”
Skinner contributed 15 points and seven rebounds while Katelyn Stanley scored 12 points, making 10 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Kennedy McCloy paced East with 13 points and moved into second place on the school’s all-time scoring list. Nyamer Diew was also in double figures with 10 points and Tucker tallied nine on three 3-pointers.
“They’re a good team but I’m disappointed with the way we played defensively most of the night,” East Coach Brian Drent said. “We didn’t take care of the ball. I’m sure a lot of our turnovers played into the runs. They gave us fits defensively and it’s always a tough battle with them.”