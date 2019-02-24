SIOUX CITY – Knowing that they would play key roles this season, the four sophomores on Bishop Heelan’s girls basketball team went to work immediately following the Crusaders’ loss in a regional final last season.
“They worked extremely hard and put a lot of time into basketball since last March,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “We felt last year after the regional final we might have what it takes, but still, we have a lot of juniors.”
Nicole Jacobson, a University of Sioux Falls volleyball recruit, is the lone senior in the starting lineup for a Heelan team that has reached the Iowa Girls State Tournament for the first time since 2015 but the 10th in school history.
“It was one of the goals that we all had at the beginning of the season,” Jacobson said. “That was what we were looking for at the end of last year and we just had to focus on putting in the time to get there. We thought of ourselves as kind of the underdogs this season. We had to work hard every day to accomplish our goals.”
No. 6 Heelan (18-5) earned its berth with a victory over seventh-ranked Le Mars in a regional final. It was the Crusaders’ second win over a team that began the season ranked higher than them.
The Crusaders drew the No. 6 seed and will square off against third-seeded and No. 3-ranked Grinnell (19-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Although it won seven of its first 10 games, Heelan didn’t really start picking up steam until a stretch of games in early January. The Crusaders put together a six-game streak against a list of impressive opponents which Koolstra said game the team a big momentum boost.
“It kind of started with the Unity Christian game (Jan.15),” Koolstra said. “We won that in overtime and actually made a three to send it to overtime. That kind of kick-started our run.
“A lot of our girls played a lot of basketball in the summer and put a lot of time into their game. We focused a lot of open gyms on ball-handling and free throw shooting and cleaning up our shot a little bit.”
It must have worked, because in the 52-43 regional final win over Le Mars, Heelan converted 22 of 25 free throws, including 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter.
Ella Skinner, a 6-foot junior, has become a force inside, averaging 17.8 points and seven rebounds per game. Her points-per-game mark ranks third-best among Class 4A state qualifiers. A lot of Heelan’s offense runs through Skinner.
“She’s one of those that put a lot of time into her game and skill development,” Koolstra said. “You can really see that she has done that, too. She’s got great footwork, great hands and there are times she takes it coast-to-coast for us.”
Junior point guard Katelyn Stanley (10.7 ppg.) is the only other double-figure scorer, but three more players average six points or better.
Katie Cooke, a junior guard, checks in at 9.0 points an outing while junior Amber Aesoph comes off the bench to contribute 9.1 a game and Jacobson averages 6.4 and is second on the team in rebounding at six per game. Junior Sydney Pratt rounds out the starting lineup.
Aesoph, a state cross country placewinner, missed six games because of a foot injury but has since regained her speed and used it to her advantage.
“She’s so athletic and causes a lot of problems for the other team on defense,” Koolstra said. “She can get out and sprint the floor. She’s so fast that she gets a lot of transition baskets off steals.
“This team is very unselfish, they share the ball and don’t care who scores. They’re all in it for the same reason, they want to win. That’s something this team has that helps them win games. It could be somebody different every time and they just play well together.”
Six of Koolstra’s 10 Heelan teams have reached the state tournament, with the 2010 squad winning a title.
“They deserve to be there, they’ve proven it by beating some really good teams and have all the pieces of the puzzle,” Koolstra said. “We’re going to take in some 4A games on Monday night and absorb the environment, get in there to see what it’s all about so you’re not just walking in there and playing a game.”
Heelan shared the Missouri River Conference title with East and has wins over state 2A qualifiers Orange City Unity Christian and Treynor.
Grinnell returns three starters from last year’s state runner-up team including Macy Harris, who averages 19.3 points and has eclipsed 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 steals for her career. Naomi Jackson has drained 73 3-pointers and averages 16 points per game.
“They love to shoot the three,” Koolstra said. “It reminds me of some of our teams of the past that shot a lot of threes. They play that same style, they like to attack and kick to wide-open shooters so we’re going to try and take that away.”