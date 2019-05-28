SIOUX CITY -- Before the second half started Tuesday in a Class 1A-Region 1 quarterfinal at Memorial Field, the Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team stepped onto the pitch laughing and smiling.
There was much to be happy about, as the Crusaders defeated West Sioux 10-0 in a 46-minute, 23-second match to advance to the semifinals.
Heelan will face Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Field, then the winner of that game will play in next week’s regional final.
“My biggest takeaway for me was to just play it simple,” Crusaders coach Clark Charlestin said. “Don’t do anything else we wouldn’t do against another team. That’s the main thing. We don’t change what we do. It’s the same thing we’d do against a team like Lewis Central.”
Crusaders freshman Mia Conley had a hat trick and an assist for a seven-point game. She entered the match with two goals and no assists.
“I feel honored to have gotten (a hat trick) as a freshman,” Conley said. “It feels really good. Having a game like that had us really work together as a team.”
Conley scored back-to-back goals in less than two and a half minutes in the first half. Her first goal came with 11:19 left in the first half when she went on a breakaway and shot it past Falcons goalkeeper Payton Schweisow.
Then, with 8:57 remaining, Gracie Rooney fed Conley with a pass that she then turned into a 20-yard goal. That gave the Crusaders a 5-0 lead.
Conley started the second-half scoring off with a goal 2:30 into the period. That, too, was on a fast break chance with a pass near midfield from Katelyn Stanley.
Lastly, the Crusaders freshman chipped in with an assist on a goal scored by sophomore Ellie Gengler, which was Gengler’s second of the match.
“Mia is one of those freshmen who is stepping it up every day,” Charlestin said. “We just hope we can bring her along and give her some confidence.
Conley tried to get goal No. 4, but saw Gengler hustling down the middle of the pitch, and fed the ball to Gengler, who then chose to shoot it.
When the match was over and the Crusaders were walking back to their locker room, junior Amber Aesoph pulled out her phone to play Conley’s theme song, which was “Mamma Mia” off the self-titled broadway play and movie.
Everyone around the scene broke out with laughter, but Heelan knows there’s more work to be done.
“We want to make it to the end,” Conley said.
Conley wasn’t the only member of the Crusaders to score a goal.
Ashley Aesoph led off the scoring with a goal 6:18 into the first half, and Dayle Bleeker was credited with the assist.
Aesoph then turned around to assist Gengler’s first goal, which came 2:18 later.
Exactly nine minutes later, senior Ashlyn Peck used an Ashley Aesoph pass for her second goal of the season.
The final goal of the first half came with one second left. Conley kicked the fifth corner kick for the Crusaders with about 45 seconds left, and after several shots on goal, junior forward Kaitlyn Cooke saw the ball being deflected right to her in the box and found the open near-side corner to beat the clock.
It was Cooke’s fifth goal of the season.
The final two goals came from a Falcons own goal and Hannah Hutchinson. It was Hutchinson’s first goal of the season, and after she scored, the whole team came up to her in celebration.
“As a team, I thought we were really passing well,” Conley said. “With games like that, I feel like we need to work on technical things, and I think we did a really good job of that.”
Heelan ended up with 36 shots, and 24 of them were on goal. Schweisow had 15 saves, but the Falcons didn’t get a single shot attempt.