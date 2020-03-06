Bishop Heelan girls wins Class 3A state title

DES MOINES -- Now the Bishop Heelan High School basektball team can claim itself as the No. 1 team in Class 3A.
The Crusaders (22-7), ranked No. 1 by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, defeated North Polk 53-46 in the championship game Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
It's the first girls basketball championship for Heelan since 2010, when it beat Waukon for the Class 3A title that year.
Since then, the Crusaders have appeared in the state tournament five times, including in last year's Class 4A tournament.
This year marked the return to Class 3A for the Crusaders after spending a few years in Class 4A.
Heelan created a big 19-5 lead on the outset with its defense, to no one's surprise.
The Crusaders forced the Comets to turn the ball over on their first two possessions, and by the time the first quarter ended, the Comets had nine turnovers.
With those nine turnovers, Heelan scored six points.
In all, the Crusaders forced the Comets to 20-plus turnovers.
Katie Cooke drew four charges after drawing a big one late in the fourth quarter in Thursday's semifinal win over Clear Lake.
North Polk didn't get into double digits until Jaedon Murphy scored a conventional 3-point play with 2 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The second quarter ended with a big 3-pointer from freshman Kenley Meis. Meis was at the top of the key and threw up a shot, and her shot hit the middle of the glass and through the net.
Heelan led 25-15 at the half.
In the third quarter, Amber Aesoph ended the quarter with a fastbreak layup. The Crusaders had three steals.
North Polk chipped away in the fourth quarter, and they got it to within 6 with less than 2 minutes remaining.
However, Ella Skinner had a fastbreak layup with less than 90 seconds left to give Heelan an insurance basket.
Skinner led Heelan with 19 points. Skinner was 5 of 11, Cooke was 5-for-12. Cooke had 13 points.
The Crusaders were 17-for-43 from the floor.
Jaedon Murphy led the Comets with 17 points and 15 rebounds.