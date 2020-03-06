Bishop Heelan girls wins Class 3A state title

DES MOINES -- Now the Bishop Heelan High School basektball team can claim itself as the No. 1 team in Class 3A.

The Crusaders (22-7), ranked No. 1 by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, defeated North Polk 53-46 in the championship game Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

It's the first girls basketball championship for Heelan since 2010, when it beat Waukon for the Class 3A title that year.

Since then, the Crusaders have appeared in the state tournament five times, including in last year's Class 4A tournament.

This year marked the return to Class 3A for the Crusaders after spending a few years in Class 4A.

Heelan created a big 19-5 lead on the outset with its defense, to no one's surprise.

The Crusaders forced the Comets to turn the ball over on their first two possessions, and by the time the first quarter ended, the Comets had nine turnovers.

With those nine turnovers, Heelan scored six points.

In all, the Crusaders forced the Comets to 20-plus turnovers.

Katie Cooke drew four charges after drawing a big one late in the fourth quarter in Thursday's semifinal win over Clear Lake.