Bishop Heelan gives Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball its first loss of the season

After the first inning, it was evident the Warriors were trying to figure Shaw out.

“The ball jumps out of her hand, and I think that gave our girls a little different rhythm than they’re used to,” SB-L coach Jared Ocker said. “They just kept us off-balance. Some of our girls got out when they hit the ball well a couple times and I don’t know if that affected them at all. We’re still getting used to doubleheaders, and there’s going to be some ups and downs with it along the way.”

Shaw was making her fourth career start. Entering Thursday, Shaw was 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA. Her strikeout-to-walk ratio was 12/4 and opponents were hitting .202.

Nelson advocated for Shaw to pitch varsity last year, but couldn’t persuade former Crusaders coach Stacia Barker for a chance.

So when Nelson took over for Barker, he knew that Shaw was going to get some time in the circle.

“Coach Barker didn’t think she was ready … I just believe in Angel,” Nelson said. “What I noticed about her was what you saw tonight. When most girls, when they pitch, they cry if they walk somebody then they give it up. Ever since I’ve seen Angel in the circle, she’s always smiling and she’s always doing her best.”