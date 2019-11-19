Bishop Heelan graduate Carli Berger enters IGHSAU volleyball Hall of Fame

“They are all unique in their own ways. I know everyone says that but this one is just, there are few places like (Cedar Rapids) for state,” Berger said. “This is one of those venues that you walk in and you are ready. I am ready to take off my heels right now and get out there and play. This one was different because I went to college for basketball and that was always kind of the forefront of my athletic career.

“So to be honored for something else that I did is very humbling and I am very excited about it.”

Her senior season alone she had 378 kills and hit .348 as she was a key piece that helped the Crusaders win 50 matches that season.

But even with all of the success she had on the volleyball court individual and as a team with the Crusaders, she never thought about getting into the volleyball Hall of Fame.

“We had great teams, awesome coaches and we made a lot of splashes here at the state tournament,” Berger said. “Individual, you know you are good and on a good team but when I got that call (about the Hall of Fame), you are still like ‘Really? Wow.’ It’s very exciting.