Bishop Heelan graduate Carli Berger enters IGHSAU volleyball Hall of Fame

Carli Tritz is already in one IGHSAU Hall of Fame. Back in 2017, the former Bishop Heelan standout was honored with a spot in the IGHSAU girls’ basketball Hall of Fame.
Going into the Hall of Fame wasn’t going to be a one time thing for Tritz, who now goes by Carli Berger after her marriage this past year.
Berger was a multisport standout for the Crusaders and a past Sioux City Journal Metro Athlete of the Year. So more accolades were probably coming her way.
On Saturday, Berger entered another Hall of Fame. This time she was inducted into the IGHSAU volleyball Hall of Fame, becoming the first athlete to be inducted in the girls’ basketball Hall of Fame and the volleyball Hall of Fame.
“This one is very, very humbling. Not that the first one wasn’t at all,” Berger (Tritz) said. “I feel very blessed and very fortunate and I am very excited about it. It’s very special to me and I had a lot of great teammates and coaches and I think of them during this great weekend.”
Berger, who starred at Heelan from 2006 to 2009, admitted this induction felt different from her one for basketball. Berger’s star shined the brightest on the court and she went on to play NCAA Division I basketball at Creighton.
But she was also a force on the volleyball court.
“They are all unique in their own ways. I know everyone says that but this one is just, there are few places like (Cedar Rapids) for state,” Berger said. “This is one of those venues that you walk in and you are ready. I am ready to take off my heels right now and get out there and play. This one was different because I went to college for basketball and that was always kind of the forefront of my athletic career.
“So to be honored for something else that I did is very humbling and I am very excited about it.”
Her senior season alone she had 378 kills and hit .348 as she was a key piece that helped the Crusaders win 50 matches that season.
But even with all of the success she had on the volleyball court individual and as a team with the Crusaders, she never thought about getting into the volleyball Hall of Fame.
“We had great teams, awesome coaches and we made a lot of splashes here at the state tournament,” Berger said. “Individual, you know you are good and on a good team but when I got that call (about the Hall of Fame), you are still like ‘Really? Wow.’ It’s very exciting.
“We put our heart and soul into every sport that we played at Heelan. Not just the one you liked the most. It’s kind of nice to get recognized for that. It goes back to those teams I was on. I was very fortunate.”
Berger was also a major part of Heelan’s girls soccer team.
The fact that she is the first one in both Hall of Fames wasn’t lost on her, either. Berger pointed out all of the great teammates she had during that time along with head coach Lori Slight.
“I am very proud of it. Not because of myself. It was very much an anomaly when I was at Heelan with what was going on,” Berger said. “We had crazy stud athletes, guys and girls, across the board. I don’t know how many state championships we won from 2006 to 2009 as a school, but it was incredible to a part of that. This is just a small recognition of the teams that I was on. It means a great deal.
“The high school coaches that we had were not normal and I mean that in the most complimentary way. It wasn’t just one team, it was all four years and I am thankful to be a part of it.”