Marion's Trevor Paulson dodges a tag attempt from Heelan's Josh Meyer during Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Brant Hogue stretches to catch an outfield fly during Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan catcher Collin Knapp watches the ball bounce past him as Marion's Trevor Paulson slides to score during Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Marion's Trevor Paulson dodges a tag attempt from Heelan's Josh Meyer during Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan's Brant Hogue stretches to catch an outfield fly during Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Heelan catcher Collin Knapp watches the ball bounce past him as Marion's Trevor Paulson slides to score during Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES – Bishop Heelan had no answer for Rick Atkins.
The Marion senior lefty threw a dominant complete-game three-hitter with 16 strikeouts to send the Indians into the Class 3A state baseball semifinals with a 4-0 win over the Crusaders at Principal Park Tuesday.
“I expected them to make more contact after going over the scouting report and seeing how they hit the ball, and I just felt I had good control of my off-speed today,” Atkins said. “They didn’t catch many barrels today which is nice.”
Marion's Trevor Paulson dodges a tag attempt from Heelan's Josh Meyer during Bishop Heelan vs Marion Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Marion's Trevor Paulson dodges a tag attempt from Heelan's Josh Meyer during Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Mike Pithan tags out Marion's Brady Johnson during Bishop Heelan vs Marion Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Ben Dixon waits for the throw as Marion's Trevor Paulson dives safely back to first during Bishop Heelan vs Marion Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Brant Hogue stretches to catch an outfield fly during Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan catcher Collin Knapp watches the ball bounce past him as Marion's Trevor Paulson slides to score during Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Marion's Trevor Paulson celebrates a run during Bishop Heelan vs Marion Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's Brant Hogue swings at the ball during Bishop Heelan vs Marion Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan's TJ Chamberlain pitches during Bishop Heelan vs Marion Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heelan coach Andy Osborne talks with pitcher TJ Chamberlain during Bishop Heelan vs Marion Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Coach Andy Osborne talks with player Jared Sitzmann during Bishop Heelan vs Marion Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Head coach Andy Osborne fist bumps player Christian Velasquez (14) during Bishop Heelan vs Marion Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Central DeWitt's Devin Hurdle is safe on a pickoff attempt at first from Centerville's Merrick Mathews during Central DeWitt vs Centerville Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Central DeWitt won the game 11-1 in five innings.
Central DeWitt's Devin Hurdle looks over his shoulder to see how other baserunners are doing after sliding safe too home during Central DeWitt vs Centerville Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Central DeWitt won the game 11-1 in five innings.
Central DeWitt's Devin Hurdle, right, celebrates a run with teammate Garrett Finley (5) during Central DeWitt vs Centerville Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Central DeWitt won the game 11-1 in five innings.
Central DeWitt's Devin Hurdle fires to first in an attempt for a double play after he forced out Centerville's Kolby Micetich during Central DeWitt vs Centerville Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Central DeWitt won the game 11-1 in five innings.
Central DeWitt's Henry Bloom slides around Centerville's Kolby Micetich for a score during Central DeWitt vs Centerville Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Central DeWitt won the game 11-1 in five innings.
Central DeWitt's Alex McAleer pulls in a fly ball during Central DeWitt vs Centerville Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Central DeWitt won the game 11-1 in five innings.
Central DeWitt fans celebrate the team's win over Centerville in Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Central DeWitt won the game 11-1 in five innings.
Central DeWitt's Lucas Bixby pitches during Central DeWitt vs Centerville Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Central DeWitt won the game 11-1 in five innings.
Central DeWitt's Lucas Bixby pitches during Central DeWitt vs Centerville Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Central DeWitt won the game 11-1 in five innings.
Assumption's Jayson Willers pitches during Davenport Assumption vs Boone Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Assumption won 7-3.
Assumption's Zach Wesolowski celebrates a run during Davenport Assumption vs Boone Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Assumption won 7-3.
Boone's Derek Rhinehart slides safely under Assumption's Adam Metivier during Davenport Assumption vs Boone Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Assumption won 7-3.
Assumption's Seth Adrian is safe at second after Boone's Derek Rhinehart dropped the ball during Davenport Assumption vs Boone Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Assumption won 7-3.
Assumption's Nate Schlichting is safe at third after the ball bounced at hit Boone's Matthew Mills in the neck during Davenport Assumption vs Boone Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Assumption won 7-3.
Assumption's Jay Costello tries unsuccessfully to lunge to second as Boone's Derek Rhinehart applies the tag during Davenport Assumption vs Boone Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Assumption won 7-3.
Assumption's Zach Wesolowski makes the out on Boone's Spencer Turner during Davenport Assumption vs Boone Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Assumption won 7-3.
Assumption's Jayson Willers gets hit by a pitch during Davenport Assumption vs Boone Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Assumption won 7-3.
Assumption's Grant Simpson is out at second as Boone's Derek Rhinehart tries to turn a double play during Davenport Assumption vs Boone Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Assumption won 7-3.
Assumption's Zach Wesolowski makes the out on Boone's Tegan Bock during Davenport Assumption vs Boone Class 3A first round action of the 2019 Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament played Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Assumption won 7-3.
Atkins allowed a single to Jared Sitzmann and a walk in the first inning before striking out Trent Hope to get out of trouble. He then retired the next 12 outs all on a strikeout with the only baserunner coming in the top of the third when Mike Pithan singled and stole second.
“He just blew us away and we couldn’t do anything with him,” Heelan coach Andy Osborne said. “Seven (strikeouts) was kind of our number, and we knew that we were really going to have to battle to score. We knew we couldn’t strikeout any more than seven times and he just blew the doors off us all day.
“When you have a lefty with two or three pitches with velocity you are on your heels the whole day trying to hit.”
Fifth-seeded Heelan (29-11), playing its fourth straight state tournament and 19th in program history, didn’t get a baserunner past second base and couldn’t slow the avalanche of momentum Atkins had.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Cody Salker runs past Bishop Heelan's Josh Meyer at third base to score a run due to a overthrown ball during a high school baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Ryan Dougherty scores a run at home against Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Bryce Click during a high school baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Deric Fitzgerald tags out Bishop Heelan's Jared Sitzmann at second base during a high school baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Deric Fitzgerald arrives third base safe as Bishop Heelan's Josh Meyer is late for the tag during a high school baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
“His fastball jumped on hitters really well, he had good off-speed and was around the zone all day,” Pithan said. “Sixteen strikeouts kind of speaks for itself. Guys were just less confident after seeing his stuff, but in those type of games you just have to keep your head up and keep moving on.”
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Fourth-seeded Marion, which recorded a program-best 32-5 record entering state, has now won 10 straight games and will face Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinals on Friday.
Marion, making its fourth state appearance and second in three years, struck early as Gage Franck led off the bottom of the first by reaching on an error and scored on Trevor Paulsen’s single to left off Heelan starting pitcher T.J. Chamberlain. Two batters later it was Owen Puk smacking a ball to right center for a triple to put the Indians up 2-0.
Heelan's Josh Meyer is late with the tag as West's Connor James slides safely to third after being caught in a pickle during Sioux City West vs Bishop Heelan baseball action played Monday in Sioux City.
West's Colby Nieman fires to first after pulling in an infield hopper as teammate Matt Elgert ducks during Sioux City West vs Bishop Heelan baseball action played Monday, July 8, 2019, in Sioux City, Iowa.
The lead grew to 3-0 in the third inning as Paulsen was hit by a pitch and scored on Nick Cole’s deep double to left. Chamberlain kept the Crusaders within striking distance by leaving the bases loaded. The Indians’ final run came when Paulsen stole home with two outs in the fifth inning.
“I thought T.J. pitched well for the most part. The defense wasn’t great and made a few mistakes,” Osborne said. “In games down here you just can’t do that.”
Chamberlain and reliever Brant Hogue allowed just five hits, but two of them went for extra bases to drive in runs.
Bishop Heelan's Ben Dixon hits the ball to get on base during a high school baseball game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Trevor Stoltze outs Bishop Heelan's Christian Velasquez at second base during a high school baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The ending may not have been what the Crusaders were looking for, but their journey was something Osborne wants his team to remember.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group because it seems like every step of the way we had the chips stacked against us,” he said. “Beginning of the year -- if you would have told us we would have ended up down here in May – we would really have to go a long way. These kids fought, clawed every step of the way.”
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy